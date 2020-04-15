 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

The newest food distribution spot.
HISD Moves One Food Distribution Site

Houston Press | April 15, 2020 | 4:00am
Houston ISD has announced that since Cullen Middle School has now been designated a COVID-19 testing site for the city, the school district will move the food distribution it has been doing there to Hartsfield Elementary at 5001 Perry,

The same guidelines apply:

As families arrive at sites, nutrition staff will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in their trunks. Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.


These are the food distribution sites and hours on Thursday, April 16

Hartsfield Elementary School, 5001 Perry, 9 a.m. (Updated)
Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Boulevard., 9 a.m.
Burrus Elementary School, 701 E. 33rd, 11 a.m.
Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence, 3 p.m.
Fonwood Early Childhood Center, 9709 Mesa, 3 p.m.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

