NEW NFL OffSeason Hard Knocks -- Four Things to Watch For

Malik Nabers is asked about his rapport with Daniel Jones, who is not participating in 11-on-11 during minicamp:



"When Daniel comes back, I'm sure he's going to be helpful to the offense, but right now we're focused on the guys that we've got here" pic.twitter.com/5SLqafTAQu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 11, 2024

Inspiring: #Giants HC Brian Daboll and his wife Beth have had a crazy weight transformation this offseason 👏 pic.twitter.com/3quMZkkndy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2024

We are into our third decade now of, HBO and the NFL's collaboration on a voyeuristic, immersive journey through NFL training camp, being a thing. It's an award winning presentation, whose exclusivity to the area behind the curtain has been somewhat marginalized by all of the content behind the scenes generated by the individual teams.So it's interesting then that HBO and the NFL have actually leaned even further into thephenomenon, as we are heading into the fourth season in which there will be an in-season, and now, for the first time, starting July 2, we will get an OFFSEASON version of thefranchise, with five episodes covering the New York Giants' journey through free agency and the NFL Draft.The trailer for the series dropped on Tuesday. Here you go:I don't know that I'd have made the still-shot thumbnail for this video a close up of Daniel Jones' perpetual look of bewilderment, but whatever. I am excited to see how deep the NFL and the Giants let us, as viewers, in. Specifically, here are four things I'll be watching for:We know that the Houston Texans were one of the suitors for the now former Giants franchise running back. Reportedly, the bidding by the Texans approached around $11 million per season. Barkley ended up landing in Philadelphia on a three year, $37.75 million deal. The two things I'm most looking forward to seeing as pertains to this storyline are (1) whether or not we get a sense of just how close the Texans may have come to signing Barkley, and (2) how much heat there is now behind the scenes with Barkley landing with a hated NFC East rival.The Giants chose to replace Barkley with a former Texan, and a big reason the Texans were so improved year over year in 2023, running back Devin Singletary, or as the kids call him "Motor." DeMeco Ryans had a lot of nice things to say about Motor after the season ended, so much so that I figured it was damn near a lock that Singletary would remain a Texan. However, the Giants ended up giving Singletary a three year deal at more than $5 million per year.QB Daniel Jones was drafted by the Giants with the 6th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After his ONE good season in the NFL, in 2022, the Giants fell into the trap of overpaying a mediocre quarterback in order to remain average, and in the process, alienated Barkley, who was looking for a long term deal. Jones got $80 million guaranteed, and then couldn't stay healthy. Reportedly, the Giants are hoping to move on from Jones after this season, which should make for some awkward moments, like this one below, with rookie WR Malik Nabors treating Jones like he's some third stringer in this response to a question about his rapport with Jones:Brian Daboll was the NFL Coach fo the Year in 2022, in part because of the rehab job he did on Jones. It was quite evident, though, that Daboll may have sacrificed some time on the treadmill so he could invest his time in two things -- coaching players and ordering pizzas. Daboll was HEAVY. Fast forward to this summer, and it appears as though Daboll and his wife have had an eating epiphany. As someone myself who's lost weight in the last few years, I can't wait to see what Daboll's chosen method of weight loss was!