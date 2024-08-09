Over 1,000 Animals Looking For a Home At The Petco Love Mega Adoption Event

If you’ve been thinking of adding a furry friend to your family’s roster, you’ll want to head down to the George R. Brown Convention Center next weekend for the Petco Love Mega Adoption Event.
Petco Love will host the event in partnership with Brandywine Valley SPCA and Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center, and BOBS® from Skechers® and Best Friends Animal Society will sponsor it.
Petco Love has hosted mega adoption events for the last 25 years. According to Aaron Johnson, director of Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center, agencies involved try to hold the event between July and October when the weather is warmer.
“I don’t think it’s new to anybody to know that summertime here is a very busy time for shelters,” Johnson said. “There is a lot of overcrowding, and then you add that kind of summertime madness into the mix, it just makes it a little bit worse.”
“These events provide some relief,” he added. “There’s going to be a little bit of a break there for us to get a bunch of pets out at one time.”
This year’s mega adoption event will be the fourth held in the Houston area. Montgomery County Animal Services & Adoption Center has served as the lead local agency since the first one occurred in 2019.
The city of Houston’s animal shelter, BARC, will join over 20 other organizations participating next weekend. The shelter will also open its doors the same weekend to potential adopters who don't find a good match at the event.
Johnson said the agencies hope to hit the target of 1,400 adoptions this year after a slight dip last year when adopters took home about 1,000 animals. Over the past four years, more than 3,400 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens have been adopted.
The organizers are also looking for volunteers to help with event operations. Those looking to support the local shelter and rescue community but may be unable to adopt because of the pack they already have at home can register to serve online.
Anyone can serve as a volunteer; training is provided on-site. If a volunteer is under 15, Johnson noted they must have a parent or guardian with them.
Where:
George R. Brown Convention Center
1001 Avenida De Las Americas
When:
Saturday, August 17 & Sunday, August 18
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for general admission attendees
8:30 a.m. check in, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for fast past users
Additional Details:
Fast passes are available for those who want the first “pick of the litter,” they allow early admission into the event at 9 a.m. They are available for purchase online for $75.
All adoptions are $35, the adoption fee covers spay or neutering, current vaccinations and microchipping
For those adopting a dog, bring a leash and collar, they will also be available for purchase on site if needed. For cat adoptions, bring a carrier — or cardboard ones will be available to purchase on site. All adopters are required to have a valid ID.
BARC Hours and Info:
BARC will be open Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18
Noon to 5 p.m.
Cat and kitten adoption fee: $20
Dog and puppy adoption fee: $35