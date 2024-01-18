Leaky Pipes and Lack of Heat Result in Early Closures at 3 HISD Schools After Sub-Freezing Temps

click to enlarge During Wednesday afternoon's press conference, Leila Walsh said buses would arrive to take children home early and parents could expect a message notifying them of the school's earlier dismissal. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen

As of tonight, the heating systems in most HISD schools are working well. Superintendent Mike Miles just finished another meeting this evening with the Division Superintendents, members of the operations team, and other senior leaders. At this time, we have no plans to cancel classes at any of our schools tomorrow. HISD’s dedicated plant operators and maintenance teams are working alongside outside contractors at a relatively small number of campuses to fix problems with boilers or broken pipes. Crews will continue to work through the night. We will keep families informed of any changes that could impact them.



One day after Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles said he regretted making the “mistake” of closing schools amid an ongoing arctic blast, several schools sent students home ahead of their usual Wednesday dismissal due to heating problems and water leaks.Leila Walsh, the district’s chief communications officer, announced early releases at Henry Middle School, Port Houston Elementary School and Love Elementary School. The school day would end at 12:30 for students at the middle school, while classes would wrap up around 1 p.m. at the two elementary schools.“Some of our buildings do have older heaters or pipes, and they have been affected by this colder weather,” Walsh said. “So, we have instances where heaters had a bit of trouble.”Walsh confirmed that Pershing Middle School had issues with the boiler tripping, which caused the heat to go off and on. She said the crew working on ongoing repairs had tried to reset the boiler multiple times.Parents at Bell Elementary School could pick their children up before the end of the school day as the lack of heat resulted in classrooms dipping between 55 to 60 degrees.Walsh said a vast majority of the district's campuses were not reporting issues related to the back-to-back days of hard freezes. However, some reports from parents indicated otherwise, that students were sitting at over a dozen campuses with very little heat or no running water.A pipe burst on the second floor of Henry Elementary School, causing water to seep down to the first floor. Staff and students moved to another part of the campus unaffected by the traveling leak.Cook Elementary was already having problems due to planned repairs conducted by the city of Houston when a pipe ruptured at the school, furthering the issues. The campus had to go without water throughout Wednesday.Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday the HISD press office sent out a message that the district did not plan to cancel classes at any schools on Thursday.Walsh said district officials sent out an automated phone message early in the morning to notify parents about the scheduled maintenance on the water lines near the school. It included information regarding precautionary measures such as ensuring there were hand sanitizer stations and portable toilets to use in replacement of restrooms. Bottled water would also be available to drink as the water fountains were not working.An ancillary teacher who teaches kindergarteners to fifth graders and requested to remain anonymous said Wednesday’s cold weather conditions and the lack of heat in some classrooms further complicated the school’s limited operations.“I got a call this morning that we had no water, so of course I am thinking, oh, so we don’t have school? No,” the teacher said. “It said we had port-a-potties, water bottles and (hand sanitizer) and everybody needed to report to work as usual.”“So, when I got there, we were escorting kids as young as four years old to use port-a-potties in 24-degree weather,” the teacher added. “So, it’s freezing cold in there (the port-a-potty), and then they have to – and we got to – try to get them to sanitize their hands and take them back inside.”The broken pipe added to the mayhem as whole hallways had leaking tiles, trash, dumpsters, and other makeshift containers catching the water. According to the teacher, these problems had been going on since staff members arrived at work.Rosalva Vergara, a Cook Elementary School parent, opted to take her son home early after hearing about the water issues. She said she already had doubts about bringing him to school Wednesday morning – when temperatures were in the high 20s to low 30s.“They should have told us from the beginning that there would be no water before I dropped him off in the morning,” Vergara said.She said she felt frustrated because she didn’t learn about the water-related issues through the district’s message. Instead, a teacher texted her directly. She added that the school should’ve remained closed on Wednesday as it did on Tuesday.According to Walsh, portable heaters were distributed to all campuses experiencing heating problems. In the meantime, staff and students relocated to different parts of the campus with warmer classrooms. They also moved to dry areas if a pipe burst and water collected in certain parts of a school.Several campuses that had water main breaks or could not provide hot water could not serve hot lunches but provided package lunches to ensure students could eat.“Certainly, if we had been told of any problems that would have been so serious that they would have prevented us from opening schools, we would’ve looked at that,” Walsh said. “But as of the information that we had first thing this morning, we were ready to proceed.Walsh said that district custodians, plant operators and other essential personnel went to campuses to check on equipment Tuesday and Wednesday. She reiterated that the heat and water issues were not widespread and did not confirm an exact number of campuses experiencing these problems.Students were taking exams during Wednesday’s weather-related incidents. Walsh added most could finish this testing but that one or two schools might have faced some disruptions.In a later press conference Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Mike Miles confirmed that one school did not take the Northwest Evaluation Association's Measures of Academic Progress test because of challenges. He added that Wednesday's issues could affect and distract some kids, but that they did not amount to enough of a reason to close or postpone district operations for another day.He said in most cases, a few classes or a wing of a building had no heat. No school had no access to water, except for Cook Elementary due to the city's scheduled maintenance. The other campuses that had water issues could not get hot water.Miles chalked the handful of school closures up to being "predictable" amid cold winter weather regardless of whether or not there was a freeze. He said he was receiving routine updates Wednesday and when he asked if any schools were unsafe for kids to attend, there were none.Miles said closing schools was assessed on a case-by-case basis, but on the whole if it was below 60 degrees in classrooms and stayed that way for three hours or so, that was probably too cold."Some people would say that's not cold enough because you can put a coat on and it's not terrible," Miles added. "But, that's generally how we look at it."Many community members had already spoken out in opposition to Miles’s earlier remarks saying he shouldn't have closed schools on Tuesday. This sentiment grew with the string of weather-related issues reported across the district.“I was very upset that he (Miles) would even say that. And then to say that he wouldn’t make the same mistake again,” the teacher said. “So, you’re trying to say that you’re gonna send us to go teach and send kids to school in those kinds of conditions? “Risk lives? Like the roadways are not safe, the school buildings were not safe,” the Cook Elementary School teacher said.