 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
4
Some beautiful weather behind us and to come.
Some beautiful weather behind us and to come.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Weather Weekend: Cooling Off After a Hot Week

Jeff Balke | April 11, 2019 | 6:37am
AA

So, how have you liked summer so far? In fairness, it hasn't been summer exactly but it did hit 90 for the first time this year. Fortunately, it was dry and rather breezy, particularly on Wednesday. As hot as it was, it was a gorgeous day. The weekend will start out somewhat cooler and, by the end of the weekend, it will feel like fall again.

On Thursday, a cool front will move through town bringing a few more clouds and slightly — very slightly — cooler temperatures, maybe five degrees less, but it's something. Don't expect any rain with the front and it will only be a modest change, but it portends additional changes.

Friday will be a pleasant day with highs near 80 and partly to mostly cloudy skies as the front rebounds back over land ahead of another, stronger front on Saturday.

The real change will come Saturday as rain arrives ahead of the next front. We can expect anywhere between a half an inch to a couple inches of rain throughout the day. We aren't talking the kind of severe thunderstorms we saw last weekend, but we all will probably get wet.

Behind the front will be cooler and drier weather. Sunday's high might only be 70 degrees with lows around 50. It will be a stunner and pleasantly cool, so enjoy it while you can because it will only be like that for a day or two before some more rain and warmer temperatures reenter the forecast.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >