HFT Files a Grievance About Those Bathroom Passes at Sharpstown High

“The administration has made it clear to us verbally and in writing that we are to jeopardize our own student’s safety, our livelihoods, and our ethics to bar students from using the restroom if the need for the restroom is during instruction. We refuse to participate in the cruelty of the policy and send students to the restroom without passes, so that we might have plausible deniability when questioned for the allowance. We are forced a directive where we must ignore our ethical obligations and our conscience for the students, we serve to enact cruelty on the students to benefit administration from obligations of campus discipline responsibilities.”



Teachers should not have to worry about “Adverse employment actions” for allowing students to use the restroom. (Protection for reporting child abuse) DG Legal.



The Houston Federation of Teachers has filed a grievance on behalf of teachers at Sharpstown High School for letting children go to the bathroom without passes.Under a system implemented this year by Superintendent Mike Miles, students are forbidden to go to the restroom during the first and last 15 minutes of the school day. In addition, students who are granted an okay to go to the bathroom have to carry orange cones with them through the hallways — something that many students have already protested as humiliating.The HFT dispute statement reads:In the section entitled Remedy Requested, HFT is asking for removal of the principal, Thomas J. Cotter, and that the principal be reported to Family Protective Services.Also:Remove all emails, written and verbal directives to all teachers who received a directive for allowing students to use the restroom during instruction if students need to use the restroom.For principals to handle their own discipline on their own campus and not let district management dictate campus discipline.We reached out to the HISD press office for response which they say they are working on. We will update this story when we receive that.