HISD Expands its Meal Distribution Operation After Saturday's Crowd

Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, shown in a board meeting, is taking quick action to meet the needs of families while school is out.

On Saturday, when Houston ISD working with the Houston Food Bank School Market program, opened up a meal distribution at Chavez High School, the turnout was impressively substantial. Hundreds of families came for the free food.

As a result, and showing an admirable ability to turn on a dime, HISD has announced it is expanding the program from five area high schools to 36 campuses. Officials say the program will be evaluated during the week and extended if needed.

In a press statement that was released, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said: “After witnessing first-hand, the enormous need in the community at our first distribution site, it was clear that we needed to increase our efforts to help more families in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. Our top priority right now is doing our part to ensure that our children are being fed during these unprecedented times, and I am thankful to all who are stepping up to serve families.”

Here's the list of where families can get free food:

