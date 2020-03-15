 
Houston Press

4
Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, shown in a board meeting, is taking quick action to meet the needs of families while school is out.
HISD TV screen grab

HISD Expands its Meal Distribution Operation After Saturday's Crowd

Houston Press | March 15, 2020 | 8:31am
On Saturday, when Houston ISD working with the Houston Food Bank School Market program, opened up a meal distribution at Chavez High School, the turnout was impressively substantial. Hundreds of families came for the free food.

As a result, and showing an admirable ability to turn on a dime, HISD has announced it is expanding the program from five area high schools to 36 campuses.  Officials say the program will be evaluated during the week and extended if needed.

In a press statement that was released, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said: “After witnessing first-hand, the enormous need in the community at our first distribution site, it was clear that we needed to increase our efforts to help more families in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. Our top priority right now is doing our part to ensure that our children are being fed during these unprecedented times, and I am thankful to all who are stepping up to serve families.”

Here's the list of where families can get free food:

Monday, March 16 (Unchanged)
Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. - noon
Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. - noon
Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 (Unchanged)
Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m. - noon
Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill St., 9 a.m. - noon
Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 - 6 p.m.

Wednesday March 18 (Note new locations and times)
Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Dr., 9 a.m. - noon
Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Rd., 9 a.m. - noon
Furr High School, 520 Mercury Dr., 9 a.m. - noon
Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1 - 4 p.m.
Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 3 - 6 p.m.
Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Rd., 3 - 6 p.m.
Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3 - 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 (Note new locations and times)
Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Dr., 9 a.m. - noon
Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m. - noon
Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m. - noon
Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m. - noon
Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 1 - 4 p.m.
Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3 - 6 p.m.
Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3 - 6 p.m.
Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3 - 6 p.m.

Friday, March 20 (Note new locations and times)
Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m. - noon
Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Ln., 9 a.m. - noon
Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m. - noon
Burbank Middle School, 315 Berry Rd., 9 a.m. - noon
Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 1 - 4 p.m.
Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Rd., 1 - 4 p.m.
Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Rd., 3 - 6 p.m.
Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3 - 6 p.m.
North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 - 6 p.m.

 
