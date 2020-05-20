HISD Announces Summer Curbside Food Service For Students

Houston ISD, which has been working for weeks in partnership with the Houston Food Bank distributing food at different school sites throughout the district, is about to embark on its own curbside summer meals programs starting June 1 with some adjustments made for the coronavirus.

Pickup will be available twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. Students, parents or other adult family members may go to one of 68 designated district schools for the boxes which will be available for each child in a household.

Families will receive several days worth of food — three boxes on Mondays and four on Thursdays — according to a district press release and each day of food includes b breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. Children don't have to be there but whoever is picking up the food must show proof of enrollment in any school district with a report card or student ID or with a birth certificate.

Related Stories HISD Gets Back Into the Food Service Business Starting Monday, April 6

“The school year may be wrapping up, but the need is still there for our families,” HISD Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan said. “By modifying our traditional summer meals program, we can continue to feed our students in a safe way.”

Community food distributions will continue this week with 25 weekday campus distribution sites before concluding on Friday, May 22, with a final mass community food distribution from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at NRG to help bridge the gap between programs, the press release stated.

For more information on the summer meals program and to see a map of food distribution sites, please visit houstonisd.org/summermeals.