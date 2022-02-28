Support Us

Education

HISD Students Won't Have to Wear Masks Anymore

February 28, 2022 12:52PM

Soon we'll see be seeing the man behind the mask all the time.
Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II announced Monday that as of Tuesday, students will no longer be required to wear masks at school.

The change was anticipated after the Centers for Disease Control announced that it was now advising healthy people living in areas where the risk of contracting COVID-19 was thought to be low to medium that they could dispense with wearing masks indoors. This does not suspend the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

In an email to principals, House said that:

"HISD is relaxing its mask mandate effective tomorrow, March 1, 2022. Masks within HISD schools, facilities, and school buses will become optional.
"Students, staff, and any other HISD stakeholders that may need an additional layer of protection or are exhibiting symptoms of a communicable disease are highly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Anyone wanting to wear a mask can still request one when entering an HISD building.
"The district will continue to monitor all COVID-19 data and trends and will be prepared to update its protocols in the event of community or localized COVID-19 outbreaks and recommendations from health authorities."
House also said the district will continue to clean and disinfect facilities daily and that it will continue to host testing and vaccination clinics. 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication.
