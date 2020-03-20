HISD Readies Its Online Learning Operation, Log On Monday

Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan announced today that on Monday, March 23, the district will launch HISD@H.O.M.E. with students and parents able to log in on that day, with lessons and activities starting the following Monday on March 30.

Recognizing that some families may not have internet service or the equipment to access the instructional materials online, Lathan's announcement said teachers will reach out to families to determine each student's needs.

Students unable to work online will be given paper-based instruction. Parents and students can also fill out an online survey to determined their needs.

In other HISD news, timelines have been extended in the school choice program as follows: