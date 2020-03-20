HISD Readies Its Online Learning Operation, Log On Monday

Houston ISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan announced today that on Monday, March 23, the district will launch HISD@H.O.M.E. with students and parents able to log in on that day, with lessons and activities starting the following Monday on March 30.
Recognizing that some families may not have internet service or the equipment to access the instructional materials online, Lathan's announcement said teachers will reach out to families to determine each student's needs.
Students unable to work online will be given paper-based instruction. Parents and students can also fill out an online survey to determined their needs.
In other HISD news, timelines have been extended in the school choice program as follows:
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the mission of the Houston Press. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Houston’s stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
K-12 Magnet and Program Choice transfer waitlists will close on June 1, 2020.
Originally scheduled for March 30, 2020.
Phase 1 TEA Eligible preK-4 notification day on June 1, 2020.
Originally scheduled for May 1, 2020.
Phase 1 TEA Ineligible preK-4 (“tuition-based”) and PreK-3 notification day on June 21, 2020.
Originally scheduled for June 1, 2020.
For questions, email the HISD Office of School Choice at magnet@houstonisd.org or schoolchoice@houstonisd.org. More information on pre-K eligibility can also be found at ChooseHISD.com. Follow the link labeled “School Choice Pre-K FAQ.” Please note that these dates will be reviewed by HISD administration on an ongoing basis, and consideration of more delays will be factored in.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!