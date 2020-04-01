HISD Gets Back Into the Food Service Business Starting Monday, April 6

After cancelling its own food distribution on March 26, the Houston ISD just announced it is getting back into the game, starting Monday, April 6.

The first effort operated in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, was very successful but concerns about possible community spread arose among workers and the students and their families showing up.

According to a press release, HISD has streamlined its process and added safety measures.

April 1, 2020 – The Houston Independent School District will relaunch food distribution efforts throughout the district beginning Monday, April 6, with a streamlined process that will implement increased safety measures.

HISD Nutrition Services will continue to work with the Houston Food Bank for the initiative and use the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility as the central hub for this initiative. Staff will pack food boxes at the facility, which then will be delivered to the distribution sites Monday through Friday. Each site will distribute 500 boxes per day. As a safety measure, HISD will also employ the Standard Distribution Method developed by the I Love You Guys Foundation, which will streamline efforts and include social distancing for both staff and families. As families arrive at the sites, staff members will fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program Form for them, minimalizing interpersonal contact, and place boxes in car trunks. Participants who walk up to the sites must also adhere to social distancing requirements.



Specific dates and times are listed below.

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway, 9 a.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard, 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest, 11 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather, 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market., 9 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort, 9 a.m.

Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill, 11 a.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington, 3 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama, 9 a.m.

Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont, 9 a.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa, 11 a.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard, 9 a.m.

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly, 9 a.m.

Furr High School, 520 Mercury, 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale, 9 a.m.

Woodson PK-5, 10720 Southview, 9 a.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy, 11 a.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock, 3 p.m.