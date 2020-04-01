 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
HISD food distribution resumes.
HISD food distribution resumes.
Screenshot

HISD Gets Back Into the Food Service Business Starting Monday, April 6

Houston Press | April 1, 2020 | 2:46pm
AA

After cancelling its own food distribution on March 26, the Houston ISD just announced it is getting back into the game, starting Monday, April 6.

The first effort operated in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, was very successful but concerns about possible community spread arose among workers and the students and their families showing up.

According to a press release, HISD has streamlined its process and added safety measures.

April 1, 2020 – The Houston Independent School District will relaunch food distribution efforts throughout the district beginning Monday, April 6, with a streamlined process that will implement increased safety measures.

HISD Nutrition Services will continue to work with the Houston Food Bank for the initiative and use the Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Facility as the central hub for this initiative. Staff will pack food boxes at the facility, which then will be delivered to the distribution sites Monday through Friday. Each site will distribute 500 boxes per day.

As a safety measure, HISD will also employ the Standard Distribution Method developed by the I Love You Guys Foundation, which will streamline efforts and include social distancing for both staff and families.

As families arrive at the sites, staff members will fill out an Emergency Food Assistance Program Form for them, minimalizing interpersonal contact, and place boxes in car trunks. Participants who walk up to the sites must also adhere to social distancing requirements.


Specific dates and times are listed below.

Monday, April 6

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway, 9 a.m.
Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard, 9 a.m.
Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest, 11 a.m.
Madison High School, 13719 White Heather, 11 a.m.
Northside High School, 1101 Quitman, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market., 9 a.m.
Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort, 9 a.m.
Wisdom High School, 6529 Beverly Hill, 11 a.m.
Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington, 3 p.m.
Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama, 9 a.m.
Mading Elementary School, 8511 Crestmont, 9 a.m.
North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa, 11 a.m.
Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard, 9 a.m.
Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly, 9 a.m.
Furr High School, 520 Mercury, 11 a.m.
Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton, 3 p.m.

Friday, April 10

Kashmere High School, 6900 Wileyvale, 9 a.m.
Woodson PK-5, 10720 Southview, 9 a.m.
Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy, 11 a.m.
Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock, 3 p.m.

Until the distribution sites open, there are options for families in need.

The City of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 50 community centers around the city Monday through Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. Free meals, including a lunch and a snack, are available for youth ages 1 to 18. Only children who come to the site for pickup can receive the meal. Parents are not allowed to take food for a child who is not present at the time of pickup.

Additionally, families can visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites that are located across greater Houston.

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.