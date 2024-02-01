Navigation
More Days and a Deeper Dive Into July in Proposed New HISD 2024-2025 Calendar

February 1, 2024 9:09AM


Houston ISD has sent out its proposed school calendar for 2024-25 to its students' families and it's one that calls for the first day of school to move to Monday, August 12 and the last day to be Wednesday, June 4.

In addition, summer school will run from June 17 through July 19, a switch from previous years.

Superintendent Mike Miles has said almost from day one of his arrival that the school year needs to be longer for HISD students who lag many other districts in state and national test scores. The district has been on a 172 day calendar which he wants moved to 180 days.

Some teachers have complained that this means more work for them for the same amount of money.  As usual, they have extra training days and the total expansion of the number of days, they say, means it is more difficult for them to work other jobs in the summer.

At the last board meeting, one parent complained to the Board of Managers that her daughter would be unable to get a summer internship because she would not be out of school in time to meet the start date requirements.

The HISD Board of Managers is expected to approve the calendar at its February 8 board meeting.


Here's what HISD sent out:
PDF — hisd_2024-25_Calendar_Update.pdf
