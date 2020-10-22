 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Education |

HISD Reopens 16 Schools, Changes COVID-19 Closing Standards

Margaret Downing | October 22, 2020 | 6:46am
Upon further consideration, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan signals a change in HISD's campus closure policy.
Upon further consideration, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan signals a change in HISD's campus closure policy.
Screenshot
AA

The Houston ISD has announced that the 16 schools it temporarily closed as of Tuesday after coronavirus cases were confirmed or suspected there, will all reopen today for in-person instruction and that in the future it will take more than one case to shut down a campus.

All 16 schools have been deep cleaned and disinfected. Going forward, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan's administration has decided that if there is just one confirmed or suspected case of the coronavirus:

"Any infected or exposed students or staff will be notified, isolated and, if possible sent home, and the campus will undergo deep cleaning and disinfection overnight. Learning will continue as normal with students and staff remaining in their assigned classrooms throughout the day to limit movement and contacts."

Related Stories

Any campus will still revert to virtual learning only if there are two or more confirmed (not just suspected) positive cases.

"If two or more confirmed positive cases are reported on a campus, the campus will close and shift to virtual learning to adequately identify contacts of positive cases. All students on the campus will shift to virtual learning until the campus is cleared to re-open. Parents will be notified by their campus of any changes to the instructional day, and when in-person instruction has been cleared to resume."

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.