HISD Reopens 16 Schools, Changes COVID-19 Closing Standards

The Houston ISD has announced that the 16 schools it temporarily closed as of Tuesday after coronavirus cases were confirmed or suspected there, will all reopen today for in-person instruction and that in the future it will take more than one case to shut down a campus.

All 16 schools have been deep cleaned and disinfected. Going forward, Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan's administration has decided that if there is just one confirmed or suspected case of the coronavirus:

"Any infected or exposed students or staff will be notified, isolated and, if possible sent home, and the campus will undergo deep cleaning and disinfection overnight. Learning will continue as normal with students and staff remaining in their assigned classrooms throughout the day to limit movement and contacts."



Any campus will still revert to virtual learning only if there are two or more confirmed (not just suspected) positive cases.