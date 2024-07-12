Navigation
HISD Reports Significant Damage to its Schools, Some Still Without Power

July 12, 2024 10:04AM

Checking the campuses Wednesday revealed this kind of damage seen at Kelso Elementary School was widespread throughout HISD. Photo by HISD

This morning, Houston ISD has reported that campuses across the district have undergone significant damage from Hurricane Beryl's path across Houston.

Their just-released statement:

HISD was dramatically impacted by Hurricane Beryl. At the beginning of the week the overwhelming majority of our campuses were without power - many are still not online. As of this morning, roughly 70 campuses are without power, 50 campuses had trees down, and 60 campuses reported some roof or structural damages.

We are working diligently to address these issues and ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our Facilities and IT teams have been working around the clock this week to get campuses back online to serve summer school students next week, and then begin preparations for the 2024-2025 school year.
