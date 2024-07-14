HISD Summer School Students Return to Classes Monday

"All HISD summer school students are returning to class tomorrow. Students who normally attend a campus that does not yet have power will attend classes at a different site. Families will be contacted directly by their summer school campus with information about where their student will attend class tomorrow.



Drop-off and pick up locations will remain the same. HISD will transport students between summer school sites when necessary."



All Houston ISD summer school students will return to class starting Monday, although they may not be in their usual class.HISD spokesman Joseph Sam released this statement on Sunday:We asked how many schools this involved — last week there were reports that as many as 60 schools were out of service — and will update this story once we receive a reply.This year was the first expanded summer session for HISD students. Additional weeks were added at the direction of Superintendent Mike Miles. HISD also plans to start regular fall classes sooner than it has in the past after receiving a District of Innovation designation from the state which allows it to set an earlier schedule..The first day of school for HISD is scheduled for August 12.