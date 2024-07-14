Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Education

HISD Summer School Students Return to Classes Monday

July 14, 2024 5:35PM

Superintendent Mike Miles believes staying in school is better than waiting at home.
Superintendent Mike Miles believes staying in school is better than waiting at home. Photo by Violeta Alvarez


All Houston ISD summer school students will return to class starting Monday, although they may not be in their usual class.

HISD spokesman Joseph Sam released this statement on Sunday:

"All HISD summer school students are returning to class tomorrow. Students who normally attend a campus that does not yet have power will attend classes at a different site. Families will be contacted directly by their summer school campus with information about where their student will attend class tomorrow.

Drop-off and pick up locations will remain the same. HISD will transport students between summer school sites when necessary."
We asked how many schools this involved — last week there were reports that as many as 60 schools were out of service — and will update this story once we receive a reply.

This year was the first expanded summer session for HISD students. Additional weeks were added at the direction of Superintendent Mike Miles. HISD also plans to start regular fall classes sooner than it has in the past after receiving a District of Innovation designation from the state which allows it to set an earlier schedule.. 

The first day of school for HISD is scheduled for August 12. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation