Houston's independent source of local news and culture

A well-intentioned idea overtaken by community spread.
A well-intentioned idea overtaken by community spread.
HISD Cancels its Food Distribution Starting Today

Margaret Downing | March 26, 2020 | 6:20am
AA

Houston ISD has announced it is cancelling its food distribution sites throughout the district starting today. Previously scheduled pickup availability will not be happening.

HISD was operating the food giveaways for students and their families in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. In response to high demand after iit first began distributing food, the district had expanded to a number of sites.

Citing increasing concerns about the coronavirus, the school district directs students and their families to other food distribution going on in the area. Schools remain closed through April 10. but online instruction is starting.

Here is the statement:

As COVID-19 precautions intensify, food distribution sites operated by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank have been canceled for Thursday and Friday. The cancellation will remain in effect as the district re-evaluates its process for safely delivering this service to students and families. Families in need of food can participate in the City of Houston’s curbside meal program at 47 community centers by visiting HoustonTX.gov. Families can also visit HoustonFoodBank.org to see the 250 open partner sites located across greater Houston. 

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

