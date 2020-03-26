HISD Cancels its Food Distribution Starting Today

Houston ISD has announced it is cancelling its food distribution sites throughout the district starting today. Previously scheduled pickup availability will not be happening.

HISD was operating the food giveaways for students and their families in partnership with the Houston Food Bank. In response to high demand after iit first began distributing food, the district had expanded to a number of sites.

Citing increasing concerns about the coronavirus, the school district directs students and their families to other food distribution going on in the area. Schools remain closed through April 10. but online instruction is starting.

Here is the statement: