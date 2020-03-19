HISD Suspends Friday Food Distribution Due to Expected Rain

Houston ISD has announced that because the weather in Houston is supposed to be bad on Friday, it won't be doing its food distribution.

It will resume operations on Monday, March 23. According to a press release "Families who do not have transportation and must walk to the site can continue to stand in line but will be required to stand six feet apart from each other. HISD Police and staff volunteers will be on site to enforce these measures and help with crowd control.

"Meal distribution sites are open to all families. Sites have been strategically located throughout the district to ensure all families have access. Distribution will take place outside in the parking lot."

Here's the schedule:

Monday, March 23 Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m.–noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.–noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m.–noon

Burbank Middle School 315 Berry Road, 1–4 p.m.

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 1–4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 3–6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3–6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 3–6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 Energized for STEM Academy, 7055 Beechnut, 9 a.m.–noon

Tijerina Elementary, 6501 Sherman St., 9 a.m.–noon

Woodson Academy, 10720 Southview St., 3–6 p.m.

Heinz-Caldwell Elementary School, 5515 W Orem Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Kelso Elementary School, 5800 Southmund St., 1–4 p.m.

McReynolds Middle School, 5910 Market St., 1–4 p.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Drive, 3–6 p.m.

Scarborough High, 4141 Costa Rica Road, 3–6 p.m.

Welch Middle School, 11544 S Gessner Road, 3–6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 Bonham Elementary School, 8302 Braes River Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Forest Brook Middle School, 7525 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.–noon

Furr High School., 520 Mercury Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Navarro Middle School, 5100 Polk, 1–4 p.m.

Sam Houston High School, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 3–6 p.m.

Westbury High School, 11911 Chimney Rock Road, 3–6 p.m.

Wheatley High School, 4801 Providence St., 3–6 p.m. Thursday, March 26 Ashford Elementary School, 1815 Shannon Valley Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Austin High School, 1700 Dumble St., 9 a.m.–noon

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Drive, 9 a.m.–noon

Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott St., 9 a.m.–noon

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Sterling High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 1–4 p.m.

Tinsley Elementary School, 11035 Bob White Drive, 1–4 p.m.

Wesley Elementary School, 800 Dillard St., 3–6 p.m.

Worthing High School, 9215 Scott St., 3–6 p.m.

Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., 3–6 p.m. Friday, March 27 Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 9 a.m.–noon

Black Middle School, 1575 Chantilly Lane, 9 a.m.–noon

Booker T. Washington High School, 4204 Yale St., 9 a.m.–noon

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 9 a.m.–noon

Burbank Middle School 315 Berry Road, 1–4 p.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 1–4 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 E. Hardy Road, 1–4 p.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 3–6 p.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 3–6 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Drive, 3–6 p.m.



Families are encouraged to bring their own bags, totes, or other storage when visiting meal distribution locations. For updates and a map of distribution sites, please visit houstonisd.org/HealthAlerts