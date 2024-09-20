HISD Security: Possible Ban on Cell Phones During a Lockdown and Metal Detectors?



In the aftermath of a stabbing as Sterling High School and an increasing number of posts appearing on social media suggesting area schools are being targeted with bomb threats and other violence, Houston ISD is considering additional security measures including banning students' use of cell phones during a lockdown and metal detectors.



Asked about installing metal detectors in the schools, HISD Police Chief Shamara Garner said, "We currently do not have metal detectors on our campuses, however, there is active discussion in terms of utilizing metal detection systems.



"I want to say, not any one resource is a panacea as it pertains to keeping students safe."



In the 2022 Uvalde school shooting in which 19 students and two teachers died, several students used their cell phones to call police for help. But at a Thursday press conference, HISD Police Chief Shamara Garner and HISD Director of Safety and Emergency Management Craig Shaw said HISD may decide to stop that practice because the sound could give away the students to an intruder.



Students would be required to leave their cell phones in their back packs and would only be allowed to access them to call their parents after law enforcement gives the all clear, they said.



Saying that the safety of students, staff and community is her top priority, Garner said she understood that parents are concerned and want to know that their children are all right when they hear of a disturbance at their school. But since the protocols in lockdown situations call for lights out and silence, "the use of cellphones may be counterproductive."



"We have cell phones. And our theory is we're going to collect those cell phones," Straw said. "In the middle of an emergency, those type of communications can get sounds and give away a position for students. They create an environment that makes it a lot harder for the first responder to narrow down where that threat is."



"What we have agreed upon is once the police department has done all actions to render the campus safe once again, we will allow the students to get their cell phones ..so they can communicate with their loved ones and let them know they are okay," Straw said. "We're working towards a new policy and that policy is the students put threi cell phones in their back packs during instructional periods so they're not having their cellphones readily out and available during instructional periods.



"In an emergency they're going to move from where they're currently seated to a pre-identified safe location inside the room and leave that device in their backpack," Straw said.



Straw urged parents to stay home and wait for direction from the district about when they can come and pick them up, so as to not interfere with law enforcement.



In addition to Sterling, which appears to be an isolated incident of a fight between two students, Sharpstown International School was locked down last week as police investigated a report of a weapon on campus and there was a bomb threat at Bellaire High School.



Asked why the recent threats are being made, Garner said there is no one reason. "Some threats could be because kids think they're funny. Some could be a hoax. Some could very well be a cry for help. What's important for students to know is when a threat is made and it invokes fear, that's a crime. There are ways to seek help that the district has in place.



"We take every threat seriously. We assume a threat is real until we can prove otherwise. Every threat is thoroughly investigated and we are prepared to take legal action when necessary. These include addressing hoax, toy guns, fake threats with the seriousness they deserve," Garner said.



"When a threat is made whether online or in person they put the safety of children and schools at risk. So making these threats is an actual crime," Garner said.



Students at Sterling High School were wanded as they came in Thursday, a decision that is left up to the principal of a campus, Garner said. It was not clear how long that practice might continue.



Straw and Garner said they have no plans to advocate against the new policy of open doors to classrooms instituted by Superintendent Mike Miles. Once a teacher closes a door, it immediately locks. A system of silent panic alarms immediately notifies law enforcement if something has gone wrong at the schools. Garner said what was more important is "making sure that our exterior doors are closed and locked."



All middle schools and high schools in HISD have someone there designated to respond to an emergency be it a police officer or someone else. The district is still working on providing that coverage to its elementary schools, she said.



Garner stressed the need for there to be a good relationship between students and HISD police,. Straw urged that the stigma of being a "snitch" be set aside and students feel comfortable bringing matters to the attention of officers before something bad happens. "See something, say something, do something," Garner urged.



"Our officers are trained in relational policing because our students and our staff must know and trust our officers are genuinely involved and committed to their safety. Families please remind your children to report any suspicion and concern through our tip line by speaking directly with an officer teacher, principal or any other trusted adult."