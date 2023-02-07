Houston Airports Provide Layover Entertainment Through their Artist-In-Residence Program

click to enlarge Jaymes Earl is an artist that specializes in multimedia artwork, he was chosen to be the first artist in residence at Hobby Airport. Photo by Houston Airports

click to enlarge Travelers stop to take a look at one of the three-dimensional sculptures featured in Terminal A's Connector Gallery at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Photo by Faith Bugenhagen

In the Terminal A Connector Gallery at George Bush Intercontinental Airport amid the throngs of passengers rushing to their gates is an elevated platform where artist Thedra Cullar-Ledford has set-up shop for the next three months.Sitting among her collection of mis-matched dolls that are regularly featured in her paintings, Cullar-Ledford paints during busy travel days offering the opportunity for travelers who pass-by to watch her work.She is a part of the second rotation of the AIR Program, an artist-in-residency program that was launched in September 2022 at Bush and Hobby airports, said Alton DuLaney Curator of Public Art at Houston Airports.This program is the latest installment of the entertainment options provided by these Houston airports, which include Harmony in the Air – a musical performing arts program – and Healthy Art Walking Tours (HAWT), an interactive art tour started in January at Bush.The first artists to participate in this three-month long program were Mathieu JN Baptiste and Jaymes Earl, who worked respectively at Bush and Hobby. Now, taking over for Earl, is artist Mark Francis, who’s workspace is in Hobby’s central concourse area.“In selecting where to situate these artists, I really wanted to focus on spaces that would get a lot of foot traffic,” DuLaney said. “I also chose places that were free of concessions and gates so these areas could be a place where passengers can really slow down and appreciate the art.”DuLaney first thought of starting this program in February 2020, after he saw people in the airport gravitate to artists who were working on completing a mural installation. After noticing how many passengers enjoyed talking to the artists, DuLaney looked into the idea of creating AIR.The pandemic slowed down the process, but with the help of Chief Terminal Management Officer Liliana Rambo, they were able to bring DuLaney’s vision into a reality.“We are currently the only operating artist in residence program in an airport right now,” DuLaney said. “There were several others but because of the pandemic, I think they put a pause on them, then the programs never came back.”Each artist will commission one painting to be featured in their respective airports’ collections by the end of their time in residence. Collectively, both airports share one of the largest collections of art at an aviation center with around 350 pieces of art in Bush’s permanent collection and 100 works of art in Hobby’s. This artwork includes paintings, two and three-dimensional sculptures, and photographs, DuLaney said.Cullar-Ledford is unsure of what her final piece will be but has focused on painting travelers and employees of the airport that catch her eye. So far, she has painted an employee of one of the nearby stores in the terminal named Ali, and an employee that assists in operations of the terminal, Anthony.“I love painting people that look like dolls,” Cullar-Leford said. “I am definitely going to wind up painting more of the people that work at the airport, or at least the ones I can convince.”In addition to working on the commission, she works on these personal portraits and on coloring books, which she hands out to thankful parents that are accompanied by their young children.“I noticed the very first morning that little kids will continue to look at me, while they get carried away by their parents towards their gates, so I started handing out coloring books and colors for the adults to shove in their bag,” Cullar-Ledford said. “Parents are having to kill four hours with their toddlers and that is a lot, so anyone else that can come up and get them busy allows mom and dad to relax.”Along with providing a fun activity for children, she supports adult passengers by lending an ear to hear about an exciting post-retirement vacation to Peru or sharing encouragement coming from a fellow cancer survivor to travelers arriving in Houston for treatment.“I just let people talk to me while I work because I am available and that is what I am here for,” Cullar-Ledford said. “I’ve wound up talking to people for hours.”All these daily interactions the artist shares with passengers and employees bleed into her artwork, she said. “Yes, this is a program that will give travelers options for entertainment during a four-hour layover, but it is also a way of showing what art can do for a person.”“It’s definitely a form of entertainment and something for travelers to do during their spare time, but it is also a culturally enriching experience,” DuLaney said.DuLaney said this program is meant to highlight artists like Cullar-Ledford that will use the interactions shared as fodder for their work while in residence, “Passengers are inspired to see these artists working and artists are inspired from their interaction with passengers and staff, so it’s really mutually beneficial.”The AIR program also provides a chance for these artists to showcase their work to a wider population of people than in a traditional museum setting. “It’s an incredible exposure for them, we’re servicing 50 million passengers a year,” DuLaney said. “In comparison, the Museum of Fine Arts here in Houston gets less than a million visitors in an entire year, so the exposure is just really unparalleled."According to DuLaney, though the program is still in its infancy, both Bush and Hobby are planning to expand it to include several artists at once.“It’s just a great opportunity for passengers to see something they might not get to see every day,” DuLaney said. “I mean when the last time was you got to visit an artist studio and actually aw artists making a painting or drawing and now you can do that while traveling.”