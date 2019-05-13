From Malawi With Love: Local Artist Designs Custom Furniture That Gives Back

Jamar Simien — shown here on the peak of Nkhoma Mountain in Malawi — was forever changed by his visit to the impoverished country.

People come into our lives for a reason. Sometimes they're just agents of change, reminding us of dormant potential; others keep us focused on our path and goals; some will guide and teach; and then there are those difference-makers who share our mission and remain in our hearts and lives forever.

Call it what you want — networking, divine intervention, spirituality or the thread of human connectedness — Jamar Simien is experiencing all of the above, and more, at a rapid-fire pace.

A journey to visit his best friend in Malawi last July was a wake up call for Simien, who lives in Richmond. "It was a culture shock on every possible level. Houston is flat as a pancake and going from no real landscape to being immersed in a mountainous terrain. There was so much to see, so much to experience," says Simien.

With a background as an artist, landscape architect, designer, and educator, Simien also was attracted to the work of local artisans. "[My partner and I] actually had a small business in Houston before I went to Malawi. I got a chance to witness locals handcrafting these mahogany bowls. I thought, you know what, there’s got to be a way to collaborate. I talked to my best friend and we formed the extension," says Simien.

Less than a year later, Simien has founded Contour Functional Art along with business partners Brandon Destouet (technology and marketing) and Ike Igbo (logistics and shipping). And their very first container of one-of-a-kind furnishings is making its way by sea and is expected to arrive in June. Other than that bit of dodginess going through Mozambique during Tropical Cyclone Idai in March, it's been smooth sailing.

"Basically we’re prepared to receive 200 pieces of handcrafted pieces of furniture in Cypress. We will have the staff to move them all around town, all over the world," says Simien, who tells us that local architects and interior designers are very interested. "I want them to see it, to touch it, to really understand how exclusive this is. You would be hard pressed to find this type of art in America, the scale, the style, the quantity."

Simien says small wooden trinkets can be found here, but it's rare to find large pieces of East African mahogany (khaya anthotheca), East African blackwood (dalbergia melanoxylon), or East African sycamore fig (ficus sycomorus). He also uses African teak, African acacia, jacaranda, malina, Mtangatanga and Chitembe.

A Mtangatanga dining table by Contour Functional Art. Photo by Bado Bahaji

The Seeds of Discontent

From a young age Simien had always been interested in nature and drawing, passions that led him to a career in landscape architecture. He landed a job with The Office of James Burnett, an award-winning urban design, planning and landscape architecture firm with offices in Houston, Boston and San Diego. But he soon realized that modern-day architecture was less about the things he loved and more about AutoCad and logging time on the computer. Toward the end of his time with OJB, Simien found himself daydreaming as he watched the squirrels romp and play on the big oak tree outside his office window, having way more fun than he was. Soon the loudest voice in his head was the need to draw, and Simien resolved to become an art teacher.

Jamar Simien (in the ballcap fourth from left), calls this the "best day" of his life. Photo by Luc Deschamps, executive director of the Jacaranda School for Orphans

Education is the Key

"I taught art for nine years, eight of them in the public school system. My final year, 2017-2018, I taught at a small private school in Houston. I resigned in 2018 and booked the flight to Malawi," says Simien.

Malawi is one of the least developed and most impoverished countries on earth, with almost 53 percent of its 15 million inhabitants living below the poverty line. "Half of the country lives on 90 cents a day. That’s about 300 to 400 dollars a year. You would be homeless in Houston.

"I got a chance to travel down to southern Malawi and I went to the Jacaranda School for Orphans. My friend said, 'They don't have a permanent art teacher at the school; it would be nice if you could take the five hour road trip and experience it for yourself,'" recounts Simien.

"As an artist, as a 2D artist, I specialize in realistic portraiture. I showed them my website and pictures on my phone," says Simien. He asked the 11 children what they wanted to learn most, and each and every one of them said they wanted to draw the human face, so Simien spent the next three days sharing those technical skills.

Any day making art is a good day at the Jacaranda School for Orphans. The Jacaranda Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that educates and cares for the most vulnerable children in Malawi. Photo by Ike Igbo

Fulfilling a Legacy





Every decision we make in life is informed by what has gone before and, in collaborating with the artisans of Malawi, Simien is intent on creating a cycle of success that can be passed down for generations to come. "I lost my father in January 2016 and that was the first time I was confronted with my own legacy. When that happened the wheels started to turn, [I thought] there has to be something bigger for me. Success is determined by your impact, we want to have a positive effect," says Simien.

"He was only 66, it was a big surprise. I feel as though there were so many things my dad tried to do that he was unable to finish, unable to complete. So legacy is really everything to me, because legacy has a lot to do with the idea of completion. I really want to finish whatever I start."





(L) Simien milling an African mahogany tree with Malawian workers, (top right) the Jacaranda School for Orphans, and (bottom right) a Chitembe handcrafted bowl. (L) Photo by Ike Igbo, (top right) photo by Jamar Simien, (bottom right) photo by Bado Bahaji