Houston By the Neighborhood: History Lives On in These Century Old Homes

There's much to lament when historic structures fall to decay, neglect or the wrecking ball, but that only makes preserved gems from a century ago all the more precious. A quick glance on Har.com reveals at least 40 such properties, ranging in price from $79,000 for a 560-square-foot home to $2.5 million for a trio of connected properties. No, they're not all gingerbread detail, wraparound porches and Victorian charm, but there are a handful of beautifully preserved homes that really fit the bill, and so much more.

4620 McKinney, 77023 (shown above)

Continue Reading

Eastwood was one of Houston's first master-planned subdivisions, designed and developed by William A. Wilson (the same visionary who brought us Woodland Heights). The property at 4620 McKinney is one of the first three homes built in Eastwood, and this stunning Arts and Crafts home has been fully restored with original silver pine flooring, amazing millwork and large clawfoot tub in the master bath. Preservation Houston awarded the home a Good Brick Award in 2006. The property has been listed for $795,999 by Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices/Anderson Properties.

Durham House at 921 Heights Boulevard has been placed on the National Historic Register for its Queen Anne architectural features. Photo by Andres Ariza with TK Images

Durham House, 921 Heights Boulevard, 77008

When Galveston was hit by the Great Storm of 1900, those who survived thought twice about hanging around afterward. It's believed that Anna Durham, eight months pregnant, waded out of Galveston with water up to her armpits. She and husband Jay built Durham House in 1903 and the Queen Anne home has since been placed on the National Historic Register. It's had some changes over the years, including becoming the first bed and breakfast in the Heights; rooms were added to the main house during renovations in the 1940s and again in the 1980s. Preserved features include a pull-chain toilet, claw-foot tub, heart of pine wood flooring, and original tile floor in the dining room. The property has been listed for $1.195 million by Circa Real Estate, LLC.

701 Welch, 77006

This property at 701 Welch keeps one foot in the past while the other embraces the future. Originally built in 1904, a complete renovation has just been completed, introducing top of the line designer upgrades such as Viking appliances, quartzite tops and a chef's kitchen. Other elements of this traditional Victorian preserve its rich history, including soaring columns, wood floors, and intricate millwork. The third floor master suite contains five skylights, a closet to die for, and expansive nooks for exercise and study. The property has been listed for $1.098 million by Engel & Völkers Houston.

425 Heights Boulevard, 77007

Not one, but two, wraparound porches make this charming two-story in the heart of historic Houston Heights so welcoming. Wood floors, ornate millwork around the fireplaces, and tall ceilings all add to its appeal. Porch-sitting yields excellent views of the boulevard with the passing parade and the colorful abstract public art piece by Fariba Abedin, Where Art Meets Science. The property has been listed for $849,000 by Michael William Properties.

916 Chapman, 77002

One of the last remaining homes available for purchase in downtown Houston, this art lover's paradise is just a hop, skip and a jump away from Hardy & Nance Studios. Built in 1910, the 1,308-square-foot home maintains features from the era including high ceilings, block and beam foundation, and shake shingles. Modern touches include a massive stove in the kitchen, laminate flooring and a closet that seems to go for miles. This property has been listed for $550,000 by Holland & Holland Realty, LLC.