Texas and Houston Area Enter Day Three Of Winter Hellscape

Schaefer Edwards | February 17, 2021 | 9:42am
Icy conditions persisted Wednesday morning with over 160 reports of frozen-over roads across Houston.
Icy conditions persisted Wednesday morning with over 160 reports of frozen-over roads across Houston.
Over a million locals are still without power or heat Wednesday morning as this bone-chilling cold weather drags on into the third day of this interminably cold week.

As of 5 a.m., CenterPoint Energy said 1.35 million of its Houston area customers didn't have electricity. According to a Wednesday tweet from ERCOT (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas), about 600,000 Texans got power back last night but 2.7 million are still powerless.

CenterPoint VP Jason Ryan warned Tuesday night that the days-long outages many Texans have faced may likely continue even once the state starts warming up in the days ahead as long as Texas’ independent power producers still struggle to crank out enough power.

The death toll from the Arctic weather and the collapse of the Texas power grid continues to climb; A grandmother and three of her grandchildren died in a Sugar Land house fire early Tuesday morning. The tragedy occurred in a neighborhood without power, and the family is believed to have been trying to keep warm with their fireplace before they passed.

City of Houston residents were told to boil their water for safe consumption until further notice.
City of Houston residents were told to boil their water for safe consumption until further notice.
During Wednesday's virtual Houston City Council Meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city will soon be announcing a boil water notice "for our main water distribution systems." An emergency alert was pushed to smartphones within Houston just at 9:27 a.m.

Numerous other parts of the greater Houston area are also under boil water notices Wednesday morning after the cold weather caused issues at water treatment facilities across the region. Harris County’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted Wednesday that virtually all of the county either has low water pressure or has no water at all, and the agency expects things to stay that way until power is restored.

In an interview with ABC13’s Gina Gaston Tuesday night, Gov. Greg Abbott said he believes the leadership team at ERCOT should resign, and called the agency's response to the ulta-cold weather “a total failure” for not being able to prep to have adequate backup power generators available ahead of a storm that everyone saw coming.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas emergency management head Nim Kidd criticized the state power grid operator ERCOT Tuesday night.
Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas emergency management head Nim Kidd criticized the state power grid operator ERCOT Tuesday night.
“They’re not providing information to either you, to the public in Houston, or even to the governor of Texas that can explain why they’re incapable of equitably distributing energy power across the state of Texas,” Abbott said. In an about-face after initially only criticizing the state's independent power providers, Abbott on Tuesday named a full investigation into ERCOT's failures an emergency item for the Texas Legislature to take up immediately.

Space City Weather’s Eric Berger gave a Wednesday morning update on the frigid weather across the area. He wrote that most of Harris County is currently seeing normal non-frozen rainfall that should exit the region by noon or so.

“Most of the region should be passable by noon as temperatures warm, but motorists along and north of Interstate 10 should take care on roads, especially bridges and elevated highways, until ice has melted,” Berger warned.

Berger forecasted that a final push of cold air will surge into our region Wednesday night that might cause a tiny amount of snow or sleet in the northern reaches of Harris County on Thursday morning, but probably not enough to cause extra problems on local roads.

After Thursday’s likely highs in the 30s, Berger predicts that “The weekend will see stair-stepping high temperatures of 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.”

“There will be plenty of sunshine,” he wrote. It can’t get here soon enough.

Schaefer Edwards is a staff writer at the Houston Press who covers local and regional news. A lifelong Texan and adopted Houstonian, he loves NBA basketball and devouring Tex-Mex while his cat watches in envy.

