Houston Issues Boil Water Notice After Power Outage and HISD Closes Monday

November 27, 2022 9:07PM

Get ready to boil till further notice.
Photo by Margaret Downing

Thanks to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the city of Houston Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice.

Water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality's required minimum so  20 PSI during the outage.

Residents are advised:

*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.
*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.
*Let it cool before using.
*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email [email protected]

The public water system will send a notice to customers when the boil water notice is over.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement that he has offered Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner technical assistance from state offices that the city may need to deal with the problem.

Update 9:29 p.m.: Houston ISD has announced that all HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed Monday because of the boil water notice. 
