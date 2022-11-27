Houston Issues Boil Water Notice After Power Outage and HISD Closes Monday

Thanks to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the city of Houston Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice.
Water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality's required minimum so 20 PSI during the outage.
Residents are advised:
*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email [email protected]
*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.
*Let it cool before using.
*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.
The public water system will send a notice to customers when the boil water notice is over.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement that he has offered Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner technical assistance from state offices that the city may need to deal with the problem.
Update 9:29 p.m.: Houston ISD has announced that all HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed Monday because of the boil water notice.