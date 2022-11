Houston Issues Boil Water Notice After Power Outage and HISD Closes Monday

*Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

*Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes.

*Let it cool before using.

*Individuals without power to boil water are advised to use bottled water for consumption.

Thanks to a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the city of Houston Public Works Department has issued a boil water notice.Water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality's required minimum so 20 PSI during the outage.Residents are advised:If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact 311 or email [email protected] The public water system will send a notice to customers when the boil water notice is over.Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement that he has offered Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner technical assistance from state offices that the city may need to deal with the problem.Houston ISD has announced that all HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed Monday because of the boil water notice.