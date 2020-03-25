New Restrictions From the Houston Parks Department

Well, here it is. Some City of Houston facilities are not as open as they were for a while. Blame the coronavirus. Dog parks are still open, however. Here's today's release from the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Closed Park Facilities

The Memorial Park Tennis Center, Lee LeClear Tennis Center, and MacGregor Park Homer Ford Tennis Center (Note: neighborhood tennis courts will remain open).

All Municipal Golf Courses operated by HPARD and their driving ranges, including Gus Wortham, Hermann, Melrose, Memorial, Sharpstown, and the First Tee at FM Law Park.

All COH playgrounds, water playgrounds, skateparks, basketball courts, and outdoor exercise equipment.

All Houston Parks and Recreation Department Community Centers remain closed, including fitness centers, the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, and the North Wayside Sports Center.

All public, produced, permitted, and sponsored events are cancelled through April 30th. In addition, all private events, private leagues, and private gatherings of 10 or more people are cancelled through April 30th.

Cancellation fees are waived and HPARD will provide credit/refunds for permitted events, private leagues, and reservations through April 30th.

Department group-structured programs are cancelled until further notice.

Dog parks remain open until further notice.

Lake Houston Wilderness Park remains open, however, the Nature Center, cabins, and dining hall are closed. Visitors are urged to pack extra soap and hand sanitizer as a precaution. If you have been sick in the last two weeks, please stay home.

Curbside meals (snack and lunch) for youth (ages 1 to 18) will be provided at 50 HPARD community centers Monday-Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. To ensure social distancing is maintained throughout the curbside meal distribution, meals will be placed in the trunk of the recipient's car.

Community Center staff will distribute each participant the lunch and snack at one time.

Each child will receive one lunch and one snack.

Only children who come to the site for pick-up can receive the lunch and snack.

A parent cannot take food for a child that is not present at the time of pick-up.

Fifty (50) meals will be available at each site. There is the potential for an increase to a maximum of 200 meals per site based on participation.

The Curbside Meal Program is an adaption of the federally funded and state managed After-School Meal Program which operates through HPARD's Community Centers.

Funding for the program comes from a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture (T.D.A.) Child and Adult Care Food Program (C.A.C.F.P.).

All City parks and trails remain open and available for use. Please observe the CDC's minimum recommended social distancing of 6' from other persons at all times. For City of Houston COVID-19 information updates visit: https://houstonemergency.org/covid19.

