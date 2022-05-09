Support Us

The Houston Press is Looking For a Staff Writer to Cover News

May 9, 2022 4:00AM

Ready for a deep dive into the Houston news scene? Photo by Justin Nava

The Houston Press has an immediate opening for a full-time news writer.

We’re looking for a journalist with a solid news background to cover developing stories through the week and find news of interest to our readership. Staff writers work under the guidance of an experienced editor in a small but scrappy newsroom with a history of excellence, including numerous national and regional reporting awards.

We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice and savvy use of social media. Ideal candidates will have the proven ability to report and write well in diverse areas, such as politics, public health, business, environmental issues, law and government.

Photography skills are a definite plus.

We offer competitive salaries and benefits. Qualified applicants should send their best news clips, a resume and a cover letter to: [email protected]

No phone calls please.
