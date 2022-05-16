Support Us

In Houston: Women's Marchers Protest the Expected Overturning of Roe v. Wade

May 16, 2022 6:57AM

Despite the high temperatures, protesters marched on Saturday.
Despite the high temperatures, protesters marched on Saturday. Photo by Reggie Mathalone


On Saturday, protesters marched from Discovery Green to Houston's City Hall in opposition to the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The crowd was dominated by women, several of whom carried signs demanding the right to control their own bodies.

click to enlarge Almost 50 years of law — the right to an abortion — will be negated if the Supreme Court rules as expected. - PHOTO BY REGGIE MATHALONE
Almost 50 years of law — the right to an abortion — will be negated if the Supreme Court rules as expected.
Photo by Reggie Mathalone
The U.S. Supreme Court, thanks to a leaked early draft of its ruling, is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade which held that there was a constitutional right to abortion in 1973. Forty-nine years later, the high court stands ready to negate that decision. States like Texas have enacted so-called trigger laws which would take effect almost immediately to end legal abortion once the high court renders its ruling.

Texas Senate Bill 8, the so-called heartbeat bill, has already effectively ended nearly all abortions in the state. Abortions are banned after about six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can be detected and usually before most women know they are pregnant. Under this law, anyone who knows of an abortion in Texas  beyond that time can sue the doctor for up to $100,000 and anyone else associated with the medical procedure.

Here are some more scenes from Saturday's march.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY REGGIE MATHALONE
Photo by Reggie Mathalone
click to enlarge PHOTO BY REGGIE MATHALONE
Photo by Reggie Mathalone
click to enlarge PHOTO BY REGGIE MATHALONE
Photo by Reggie Mathalone
