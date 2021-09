Davis Mills Comparing Favorably To Other 2021 Rookie QBs

click to enlarge Davis Mills is getting an opportunity to make a favorable impression over the next couple weeks. Photo by Eric Sauseda

This week's performance among first year NFL QBs who threw at least one pass. pic.twitter.com/psVSw2qymg — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 27, 2021

David Culley on Davis Mills: "I think what we end up doing is, is, is that we got to the point to where that we ... went too far with trying to protect him ... he can handle a lot more than what we felt like, because of the way that he handled himself in this ballgame." pic.twitter.com/2TMhsDrcjs — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 24, 2021

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Player (Team) Odds

Mac Jones (New England) +350

Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville) +550

Justin Fields (Chicago) +600

Najee Harris (Pittsburgh) +800

Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati) +1000

Trey Lance (San Francisco) +1000

Devonta Smith (Philadelphia) +1600

Zach Wilson (N.Y. Jets) +1800

Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) +2000

Elijah Mitchell (San Francisco) +2000

Jaylen Waddle (Miami) +2500

Rondale Moore (Arizona) +2500

Javonte Williams (Denver) +3500

DAVIS MILLS (Houston) +3500

Kenneth Gainwell (Philadelphia) +3500

Elijah Moore (N.Y. Jets) +5000

Terrace Marshall, Jr. (Carolina) +5000

Trey Sermon (San Francisco) +5000



Mac Jones, NE: 52.3

Davis Mills, HOU: 38.0

Trevor Lawrence, JAC: 23.3

Zach Wilson, NYJ: 22.1

Justin Fields, CHI: 7.1







For Davis Mills, it is the smallest of sample sizes, just one start as an NFL quarterback plus one unplanned second half against the Cleveland Browns. However, in part because it makes the handful of upcoming games more intriguing and in part because, DAMMIT, I want to be excited about SOMETHING Texans-related, let's imagine a world where the Texans' third round pick actually shows enough this season to, at the very least, delay the choice of his replacement for another year.Through the first three weeks of the regular season, Mills has taken his first steps to making Nick Caserio's decisions very interesting this offseason. I will repeat that IT IS EARLY, but in his first start last Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, Mills did enough to wind up with the best passer rating of the five rookies who started games this past weekend:Now, is this a "best looking toad" contest, of sorts? Sure, but we are just comparing the ROOKIE quarterbacks, and it's worth mentioning that Mills did his work in Week 3 against arguably the best opposing defense of all the rookies. Also, it is highly relevant to note that the other four quarterbacks were all taken in the top 15 picks in the draft. Mills was drafted 67th overall.All I'm saying is that it's given us something interesting to monitor over the next month with the Houston Texans, especially when you have head coach David Culley apparently admitting that they need to let Mills cut loose a bit more in these next few games:I'll mention here that the Texans are 17 point underdogs to the Bills on Sunday. In the history of the organization, they've only been a bigger underdog twice, and both times were before Twitter was even invented (2002, Week 4 at Philly, and 2005, Week 10 at Indy, and for the record, the Texans covered in BOTH games, WOO HOO!).Hey, if you are into the Davis Mills storyline, and you want some fiscal skin in the game, why not throw down a sawbuck on Mills at 35/1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year We will close out with the season QB Ratings through Week 3. This is ESPN.com's proprietary method of rating quarterbacks, on a scale of 0 to 100: