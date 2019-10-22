Street Closures in Houston For the World Series

The Astros being in the World Series is great. But there's some pain along with all that exhilaration and street closings are a necessary part of what we'll all have to go through.
Starting today at 3 p.m. certain streets around Minute Maid Park will be closed. This will continue for the second home game on Wednesday. And we'll see what happens after that.
Congress between LaBranch and Chartres
Crawford between Franklin and Capitol
Texas between LaBranch and Chartres
Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol
Chenevert between Franklin and Congress
Jackson between Franklin and Congress
Jackson between Texas and Capitol
Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol
Chenevert between Texas and Capitol
Preston between LaBranch and Crawford
Preston between Hamilton and Chartres
And please feel free to refer to the Houston Public Works Department's interactive map of street closures and detours.
If you're going to the fame, it might be best to jump on board METRO light rail for a free ride. No charge to World Series ticket holders.
