Street Closures in Houston For the World Series

If you plan to be anywhere in the area Tuesday or Wednesday, better study this.

The Astros being in the World Series is great. But there's some pain along with all that exhilaration and street closings are a necessary part of what we'll all have to go through.

Starting today at 3 p.m. certain streets around Minute Maid Park will be closed. This will continue for the second home game on Wednesday. And we'll see what happens after that.

Congress between LaBranch and Chartres

Crawford between Franklin and Capitol

Texas between LaBranch and Chartres

Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol

Chenevert between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Texas and Capitol

Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol

Chenevert between Texas and Capitol

Preston between LaBranch and Crawford

Preston between Hamilton and Chartres

And please feel free to refer to the Houston Public Works Department's interactive map of street closures and detours.

If you're going to the fame, it might be best to jump on board METRO light rail for a free ride. No charge to World Series ticket holders.