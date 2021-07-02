 
Downtown Houston Streets Close For Sunday Fireworks

Houston Press | July 2, 2021 | 4:22pm
Downton Houston streets won't have much traffic on them around where they'll be setting up the fireworks display.
Photo by Morris Malakoff
Houston's Happy Fourth of July festivities — whether they come off or not depending on which weather forecast you believe — will require the closure of several streets which are listed below.

In addition, according to a press release sent out Friday afternoon, unnamed roadways that are near these streets will be closed as well.

Probably your best bet is to watch from afar.

Street closures for Sunday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)
Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby St.
Walker St. split at Allen Parkway outbound
Heiner St. at W. Dallas St.
Crosby St. at Allen Parkway inbound
Park Vista Dr. at Allen Parkway inbound
Gillette St. at Allen Parkway inbound
Taft St. at Allen Parkway inbound
Memorial Dr. inbound and outbound between Shepherd Dr. and Bagby St.
Sabine St. at the Sabine St. bridge at Allen Parkway outbound
Sabine St. at Memorial Dr.
Westbound N. Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine St.
100 Block of Sabine St. east curb lane
Silver Street at Memorial Dr.

