Downtown Houston Streets Close For Sunday Fireworks

Downton Houston streets won't have much traffic on them around where they'll be setting up the fireworks display.

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Houston's Happy Fourth of July festivities — whether they come off or not depending on which weather forecast you believe — will require the closure of several streets which are listed below.

In addition, according to a press release sent out Friday afternoon, unnamed roadways that are near these streets will be closed as well.

Probably your best bet is to watch from afar.

Related Stories What To Know About Shooting Off Fireworks This 2021 Fourth of July Holiday

Street closures for Sunday, July 4, 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45 (South and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby St.

Walker St. split at Allen Parkway outbound

Heiner St. at W. Dallas St.

Crosby St. at Allen Parkway inbound

Park Vista Dr. at Allen Parkway inbound

Gillette St. at Allen Parkway inbound

Taft St. at Allen Parkway inbound

Memorial Dr. inbound and outbound between Shepherd Dr. and Bagby St.

Sabine St. at the Sabine St. bridge at Allen Parkway outbound

Sabine St. at Memorial Dr.

Westbound N. Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine St.

100 Block of Sabine St. east curb lane

Silver Street at Memorial Dr.