Ranking the Houston Texans Among Nine Teams Off to 2-0 Start This Season

The NFL season is a long grind, 17 games in 18 weeks, with many potholes and landmines. As a Texans fan, knowing that there are two treacherous three-game stretches — three straight prime time games in Weeks 9 through 11, and three games in 11 days at Christmastime — it's tough to get overly excited about a 2-0 start.And yet, given the fact the last time the Houston Texans began a season 2-0, Brock Osweiler was the quarterback, I feel like we have every right to stop and smell the roses for a day or two. At the very least, a 2-0 start allows us to throw the Texans' collective helmet into the ring when we discuss the most intriguing teams off to a 2-0 start this season! Again, we haven't been able to participate in lists like this for EIGHT LONG YEARS!So let's do it! There are only nine teams remaining with a mathematical hope of joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only team to go undefeated in the regular season and postseason in the Super Bowl Era. Here they are — your Houston Texans, along with the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks, Vikings, Saints and Buccaneers.I would say over half those teams were viewed as non-playoff teams to start the season, and to be clear, most of that half likely WILL miss the playoffs. Seventeen games have a way of revealing what teams are exactly. For now, though, let's rank these 2-0 squads in order of intrigue. Here we go:The Chiefs are the best team in football, and they're probably a little lucky to be 2-0 at this point, with two last second wins, but there is nothing intriguing about an already great team winning two football games. Next.The Seahawks had to squeak out a win over the New England Patriots to get to 2-0. Their quarterback is Geno Smith, and they're destined to be 8-9 or 9-8 every season that he is there. Their 2-0 start is a big yawn for me.Baker Mayfield is kind of the Geno Smith of the Eastern time zone. The Bucs at least have an early signature win, with their victory over the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. However, with the Saints' hot start, they're not even the biggest story in their own division.The Texans' opponent this Sunday has a signature win as well, with their 23-17 win over the Niners, but Sam Darnold is a ticking interception time bomb waiting to happen.You can put Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Terry Bradshaw, or the dead carcass of Art Rooney at quarterback — the Steelers will finish at least 9-8 every year.Maybe I'm biased, putting the Texans this high on a list whose criteria is the uber-subjective "intrigue" quality, and most experts expected the Texans to get off to a good start, but I feel like DeMeco Ryans' defense has put them into a conversation a couple tiers above where they were slotted in September.The Bills are a perennial contender, but I feel like the Stefon Diggs trade sent a message that perhaps they were heading into a reset year. That 31-10 win over the Dolphins was a BIG statement. Week 5 at NRG Stadium should be amazing.Purely based on aesthetics, explosiveness, and scoring margin, this is the best team in football, thus far this season. I doubt it holds up to this degree, but with the Super Bowl taking place in the Big Easy this coming February, the Saints' making a push would be a massive story.Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL, and off to a very "Jim Harbaugh" start. They play the Chiefs in two weeks in Los Angeles. Circle that one.