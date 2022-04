Important Houston Texans Things To Know For Tonight's NFL Draft

If you live in Houston, and you're saying to yourself "Wait, the NFL Draft starts TONIGHT? On a Thursday? This just doesn't feel right!" you are not off base. Do what the rest of us do — blame Bill O'Brien, for it was the Laremy Tunsil trade back in 2019 that left this team without first round picks (and thus, rendered the Texans irrelevant on Thursday night of the draft) in each of the last two drafts.Now, not only are the Texans back in the mix in the draft, they are picking twice tonight, thanks to (a) their own ineptitude landing them the 3rd overall pick, and (b) the Deshaun Watson trade landing them the 13th overall pick! Yay, ineptitude! Yay, Deshaun Watson is gone!So, if you're settling in tonight to watch the 2022 NFL Draft (7 p.m. start time, on television on ESPN and the NFL Network), here are some answers to key questions to aid your viewing experience.Once again, the Texans have the 3rd and 13th overall picks in the draft. If this feels awfully high for the Texans to be picking in the draft, then you're right, it is. The only time in the last 10 drafts, going back to 2012, when the Texans have picked higher than EITHER of the two picks they have in this draft was when they used the first overall pick on Jadeveon Clowney in 2014. With 10 minutes in between picks, the draft moves fairly quickly, and I would expect the Texans' pick at number 3 overall to happen around 7:25 p.m., and I would expect the 13th overall pick to happen around 8:30 p.m.Yes! Right here!1 Jacksonville2 Detroit3 Houston4 NY Jets5 NY Giants6 Carolina7 NY Giants (from Chicago)8 Atlanta9 Seattle (from Denver)10 NY Jets (from Seattle)11 Washington12 Minnesota13 Houston (from Cleveland)14 Baltimore15 Philadelphia (from Miami)16 New Orleans (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia)17 LA Chargers18 Philadelphia (from New Orleans)19 New Orleans (from Philadelphia)20 Pittsburgh21 New England22 Green Bay (from Las Vegas)23 Arizona24 Dallas25 Buffalo26 Tennessee27 Tampa Bay28 Green Bay29 Kansas City (from San Francisco via Miami)30 Kansas City31 Cincinnati32 Detroit (from LA Rams)Yes, you counted that right. There are EIGHT teams with multiple picks in this first round. It's going to be insane.In short, EVERYTHING. Well, they need almost everything, but certain things will wait until the second and third days of the draft. It's probably just easier to list the positions they will NOT draft tonight. I feel pretty confident in saying they will not be using the 3rd or 13th overall picks on a quarterback, a running back, a tight end, or obviously any sort of specialist in the kicking game. Every other position is fair game. The other thing we could see tonight is a trade out of either the 3rd or 13th overall picks, likely moving back and accumulating more picks.Drew Dougherty, who is a fixture on Texans TV and generating great content on their website, does a series every draft season where he visits all of the respected mock drafts on the internet and compiles the consensus of where experts see the Texans going in the draft. Here are the latest results, first for the 3rd overall pick (based on 61 mock drafts):14 - IKEM EKWONU, OL, NC State13 - KAYVON THIBODEAUX, EDGE, Oregon12 - EVAN NEAL, OL, Alabama8 - TRAVON WALKER, EDGE, Georgia6 - SAUCE GARDNER, CB. Cincinnati6 - KYLE HAMILTON, S, Notre Dame2 - OTHERAnd now for the 13th overall pick (again based on 61 mock drafts):10 - JORDAN DAVIS, DT, Georgia9 - JERMAINE JOHNSON, EDGE, Florida State7 - KYLE HAMILTON, S, Notre Dame5 - CHARLES CROSS, OL, Mississippi State4 - TREVOR PENNING, OL, Northern Iowa4 - JAMESON WILLIAMS, WR, Alabama4 - GARRETT WILSON, WR, Ohio State3 - DRAKE LONDON, WR, USC3 - GEORGE KARLAFTIS, DE, Purdue3 - TRENT McDUFFIE, CB, Washington9 - OTHERYES! The Texans, for the first time ever, are taking their draft party outdoors to Miller Outdoor Theatre in the heart of the museum district. It is free to the public, doors open at 3 p.m., and there will be plenty of food, drink, fun, and frivolity.