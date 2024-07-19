Houston Texans 2024 Training Camp Report, Practice No.1

After months of anticipation and adulation, the Houston Texans finally took to the practice field for the first training camp session of Year 2 of the DeMeco Ryans/C.J. Stroud Era. If the weather at practice on Thursday is any type of omen for the upcoming season, book your trip to see the Texans in the Super Bowl. Ominous clouds swirled all morning, and they brought no rain, just temperatures in the low 80's.The Texans were able to practice outside on the grass, which is always preferable, surface-wise at least, to going inside the practice bubble and working out on the hard, rubbery field turf. Here are my main takeaways from the first day of the 2024 preseason:It dawned on me, as I watched DeMeco Ryans stroll out to the practice field on Thursday, that this was the first time since 2020 that a Houston Texans head coach was returning from the previous season. Bill O'Brien's training camp during COVID was the last time. Since then, the Texans had one and done campaigns with David Culley and Lovie Smith prior to Ryan's arrival. The continuity translated into a cohesive and vibrant camp on Thursday. This looks like a team that is primed for bigger things than the past few season. You could even sense the cohesion in the press conferences of Ryans and Nick Caserio, where both used the words "foundation building" to describe camp, and both espoused very similar beliefs for things like the readiness of rookies to contribute. It was cool to see.Around the NFL, the buzz around the newly acquired Diggs was that he was a diva and a distraction. Thus far, and I know it's early, it's bee quite the opposite. Sure, Diggs looks scintillating as a player. That was expected. However, he's been quite affable with the media, and more importantly, his leadership qualities with Nico Collins and particularly Tank Dell were on full display at practice. Dell is practically attached at the hip to Diggs. Again, very cool to see.Medically, this is a very healthy team right now, with just a few backup players on the Physically U able to Perform (PUP) list, and all are expected back sooner rather than later. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil worked out in shorts and a t-shirt on the side field, but that appears to be part of a broader plan to ramp him up for the season. Right tackle Tytus Howard was a full go after a season ending knee injury in Week 11 of last year. Left guard Kenyon Green, whose two year career has been marred by numerous injuries and an entire 2023 season missed, looks fantastic, with a much better body composition and very quick feet.Other quick hit observations:* C.J. Stroud's first pass in team drills was an absolute laser to Tank Dell, who went to the ground to make a fine catch.* Unfortunately, Stroud's very next throw was an overthrow on a deep route to a streaking Nico Collins, who had beaten CB Derek Stingley on a go route. This was a rare miss for Stroud who largely looked very sharp.* One other mishap in team drills — Juice Scruggs had a bad snap that went over Stroud's head. Worth noting because Scruggs is back at center this season after playing left guard the second half of last year.* Rookie safety Calen Bullock had a nice pace breakup in team drills, diving in front of a receiver to knock a ball away. There are snaps available in the secondary for Bullock to take.