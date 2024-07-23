Houston Texans 2024 Training Camp Report, Practice No. 5

#Texans Owner Cal McNair said NRG Stadium will not be affected by the aftermath by Hurricane Beryl. pic.twitter.com/n3AGtjUp3K — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) July 23, 2024

With fans waiting outside the gates as early as 3 a.m. Tuesday, and underneath another day of overcast skies and cool (for July) temperatures, the Houston Texans conducted their first padded practice of their 2024 training camp. As you can see from the video below, the enthusiasm level out at the stadium was high, and DeMeco Ryans could probably run for mayor, if he wanted to:Here are a few tidbits from a Tuesday practice that withstood some early, heavy rain showers to be conducted entirely in front of fans outside:Now operating as the named owner of the team, a title switch from his mother Janice to him, Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah, made their first appearance at training camp on Monday. After saying hello to hundreds of fans on Tuesday, they spoke with the media for the first time this preseason. The big topic was the condition of the NRG Stadium roof after Hurricane Beryl, which damaged multiple roof panels. Cal McNair set September as the timeframe for full repair, and made it clear that they can operate on game day, still, with the roof either open or closed:The McNairs also celebrated the announcement that the Texans sold out their full allotment of season tickets for 2024, and made it clear that single game tickets are still available. Also, Cal took NONE of the bait, when asked what the potential was for the team on the field this season. He gave a very "coach speak" answer, of just improving day to day or something like that. Come on, Cal! Give us something!As for practice on the field, the Texans worked heavily in red zone drills, which was much to the liking of the capacity crowd at the Methodist Training Center. After a day on Monday where the defense clearly outplayed the offense, the offense got some of its mojo back in these tight redone reps. C.J. Stroud started things off with a beautiful dime to Stefon Diggs in the back corner of the end zone. Great throw, great catch. Stroud also threw a high precision touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan right at the front pylon of the end zone. Rookie TE Cade Stover and WR Ben Skowronek also hauled in touchdown catches from backup quarterbacks. Dare Ogunbowale had a nice, strong run for a touchdown off left guard, with the first team unit. The Texans worked a ton of different skill guys in with Stroud during these reps, including receivers who are ostensibly second and third teamers.* Joe Mixon missed practice for a third straight day, while Christian Harris still has yet to attend a practice. John Metchie III was not practicing on Tuesday, as well.* Nico Collins had a veteran's day off on Tuesday, as he was at practice, hanging out with his position group, while wearing a Nico Collins shirsey (half shirt, half jersey), that he may or may not have purchased at the team store.* The team worked heavy on field goal operation, and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn came through hitting five of six attempts. He converted from 36, 41, 41, 45, and 60 yards. He missed from 52 yards.The Texans practice again on Wednesday, and then have an off day Thursday, before practices on Friday and Saturday at the Methodist Training Center.