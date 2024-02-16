How Should the Texans Handle Nico Collins' Contract This Offseason?

𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗦: The #Lions and star WR Amon Ra St Brown are in discussions on a new contract that could pay him up to $25 million per year for at least three years, per @MarinoNFL



Extending Amon Ra St Brown is a top priority for the Lions this offseason. pic.twitter.com/WI26Y2k1MP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 15, 2024

There is a give and a take when it comes to the Huston Texans' upcoming offseason in free agency. On the one hand, depending on which salary cap website you frequent, the Texans have anywhere from $55 million to $70 million in salary cap space. On the other hand, no team has more players entering free agency than the Houston Texans, 30 in total.On top of that, there are current Texans under contract, who may be candidates for contract extensions. We saw last season that GM Nick Caserio was not bashful about handing out extensions to current Texans, if he feels it is deserved. Three fifths of the offensive line — tackle Laremy Tunsil, guard Shaq Mason, and tackle Tytus Howard — each received three year extensions last offseason.The biggest Texans name already under contract that is extension eligible this offseason is wide receiver Nico Collins, who had a breakout campaign with nearly 1,300 yards receiving. There's been a lot of talk about getting C.J. Stroud more weapons this offseason, but securing one of his favorite current weapons for a few more seasons wouldn't be bad either.If you're trying to find a price range on a contract extension for Nico Collins, the rumor mill may have accommodated you on Thursday, as it was reported that Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon Ra St. Brown is talking about an extension with the Detroit Lions:St. Brown was drafted in the fourth round in 2021, just 25 selections after Nico Collins, so like Collins, he is now eligible for a big second contract for the first time in his young career. Three years at $25 million per year sounds about right for St. Brown. Should the Texans consider extending Collins at that same price?The Texans are likely going to be spending at wide receiver at some point, so why not secure one of C.J. Stroud's two favorite weapons while Stroud is still on his rookie contract? Collins was among the best in the sport last season, putting up 1,297 yards in 15 games. He scored touchdowns every which way, in the tight quarters fo the red zone and on deep shots like the 75 yarder to open the Week 18 win over the Colts. His ability to steamroll tacklers after the catch and his willingness to block make him a great fit for the Texans' scheme, as well. If you wait, it may only get more expensive after next season.If we are talking about extending him on the proposed St. Brown price scale outlined above, then $25 million might be a little pricy. That is top 5 wide receiver money. St. Brown has produced at a much higher level (average 1,200 yards per season) over three years than Collins, but he also hasn't had to toil through Davis Mills, Pep Hamilton, David Culley, Lovie Smith and everything else that came with 2021 and 2022, like collins has. The Texans may also want to see one more nearly fully healthy year from Collins before paying him. Keeping him at his current price for 2024 would allow them to use money elsewhere, and they can always use the franchise tag after next season, if Collins proves to indeed be lite.I thought about this one quite a bit. On social media, my gut reaction was "DO IT, NICK!" However, after looking at the average annual salaries at the position, I'd either (a) wait another year, or (b) do it for somewhere between $19 million and $22 million per year.