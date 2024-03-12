Houston Texans DE Dylan Horton Announces His Cancer is in Remission

An update from Texans DE Dylan Horton pic.twitter.com/LnkH95j36U — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 11, 2024

It was the week following the Texans Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was an announcement that Houston Texans fans have become all too familiar with — a player announcing he needed to walk away from football for the time being due to medical reasons. In the past it had been David Quessenberry, Andre Hal, and John Metchie III. This time it was rookie defensive end Dylan Horton.After 11 games in a rookie season where Horton had flashed signs of promise, the fourth round pick out of TCU would be stepping away to address an undisclosed medical issue. We were left to do two things — speculate and hope that whatever was ailing Horton would subside quickly and safely. Well, amidst the frenzy that is free agency on Monday afternoon, Horton confirmed why exactly he needed to cut his rookie season short:A few thoughts on this development:Putting football aside for a moment, it's always jarring to a see a young, vibrant human being like Horton diagnosed with cancer. The mystery surrounding his departure from the team only increased the anxiety in trying to follow the story. In the end, this story has a very happy ending, even if it ultimately negatively affects Horton's ability to play football at a high level.In every instance before, when a Texans player was diagnosed with some version of cancer (sadly, as you saw from the list above, it feels like the Texans have had more than every other NFL team combined over the last decade), one of the first things you'd hear them say is "Thank God, I was diagnosed in Houston, where M.D. Anderson is located, and I can receive the gold standard for cancer treatment." I would imagine, once Horton gets a chance to meet with the media, he will express the same sentiment.If we are using the three other Texan cancer survivors as litmus tests, all three made it back to the field. David Quessenberry, drafted in 2013, is still playing in 2024. Hal returned from cancer midway through the 2018 season, came back and played very well, and then retired after the season at age 26. Metchie's first NFL season was last year after missing all of 2022 getting treated for his cancer. Even with a season now under his belt, he still has a lot of catching up to do. So coming back to play after remission has been the norm, but the quality fo play has been all over the map. The Texans can definitely use him in the rotation at defensive end, as free agency has gutted that position.