Sean Pendergast

Houston Texans DE Dylan Horton Announces His Cancer is in Remission

March 12, 2024 4:00AM

Texans rookie DE Dylan Horton's season ended after 11 games, and now we know why.
Texans rookie DE Dylan Horton's season ended after 11 games, and now we know why. Screen grab from YouTube
It was the week following the Texans Week 11 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was an announcement that Houston Texans fans have become all too familiar with — a player announcing he needed to walk away from football for the time being due to medical reasons. In the past it had been David Quessenberry, Andre Hal, and John Metchie III. This time it was rookie defensive end Dylan Horton.

After 11 games in a rookie season where Horton had flashed signs of promise, the fourth round pick out of TCU would be stepping away to address an undisclosed medical issue. We were left to do two things — speculate and hope that whatever was ailing Horton would subside quickly and safely. Well, amidst the frenzy that is free agency on Monday afternoon, Horton confirmed why exactly he needed to cut his rookie season short:
A few thoughts on this development:

First and foremost, this is phenomenal news on a personal level
Putting football aside for a moment, it's always jarring to a see a young, vibrant human being like Horton diagnosed with cancer. The mystery surrounding his departure from the team only increased the anxiety in trying to follow the story. In the end, this story has a very happy ending, even if it ultimately negatively affects Horton's ability to play football at a high level.

Once again, an example of why living in Houston is a privilege
In every instance before, when a Texans player was diagnosed with some version of cancer (sadly, as you saw from the list above, it feels like the Texans have had more than every other NFL team combined over the last decade), one of the first things you'd hear them say is "Thank God, I was diagnosed in Houston, where M.D. Anderson is located, and I can receive the gold standard for cancer treatment." I would imagine, once Horton gets a chance to meet with the media, he will express the same sentiment.

Okay, about football....
If we are using the three other Texan cancer survivors as litmus tests, all three made it back to the field. David Quessenberry, drafted in 2013, is still playing in 2024. Hal returned from cancer midway through the 2018 season, came back and played very well, and then retired after the season at age 26. Metchie's first NFL season was last year after missing all of 2022 getting treated for his cancer. Even with a season now under his belt, he still has a lot of catching up to do. So coming back to play after remission has been the norm, but the quality fo play has been all over the map. The Texans can definitely use him in the rotation at defensive end, as free agency has gutted that position.

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
