NFL Preseason Week 1: Texans 20, Steelers 12 — Four Winners, Four Losers

If you're a football fan, you know the moment. Every year, even when your team isn't considered a contender, there is a moment in the summertime, during the preseason, where it hits you right between the eyes. That moment where you're like "YES! Football is back!" Friday night, I had mine, about midway through the first quarter of the Houston Texans' 20-12 preseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers:If a C.J. Stroud touchdown pass to Tank Dell doesn't get you excited, then you're just un-American, period, point blank. This score was set up by a 22-yard Dell punt return in which he was hit late, out of bounds, and an army of Texans teammates came running to his defense. All in all, a very inspiring ten minutes or so of my life, and the spark that has lit the raging inferno inside me for Texans football.Throughout Friday night's game, there were other winners, and a few losers. Here we go, with a recap of the festivities at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh:Unfortunately, second year defensive end Will Anderson was dealing with an ankle injury, so we didn't get to see this upgraded pass rush of the Texans fully unleashed, but we did get out first taste of newly acquired Danielle Hunter, and it was absolute sweetness:This was preceded by a series in which the first play saw Hunter shoot into the backfield in about four tenths of a second for an early hit on Steelers QB Justin Fields. Hunter is an absolute terror, and he and Anderson are going to murder Texan opponents this coming season.The running back room for the Texans is one of the most competitive positions on the team right now, with at least five guys competing for, at most, three spots. Joe Mixon, despite missing most of training camp, is a lock to be the starter, so who wins the other slots in that group? Akers is the most accomplished of all the options, and he's played like it in these first two preseason games. On Friday, he had nine touches for 41 yards, and unlike Dameon Pierce (who we will get to in a minute), just looked way more comfortable in Bobby Slowik's offense. This competition is likely going to come down to the final days of camp.The wide receiver room is similarly competitive. Actually, that camp competition is probably even more fierce than the running back competition. I've thought all along that it would be tough for the aging Woods to make the team, with so many younger, cheaper options in camp, most with more upside than Woods. However, on Friday, Woods reminded us of the value of a veteran who knows exactly where to be for a young quarterback. His four catches for 42 yards, including a huge third down conversion, were impactful.We got to see old friend, former Texans punter Cam Johnston do his thing for the Steelers. Johnston was outstanding for the Texans in his three seasons here. However, it was kind of nice to show off our upgraded punter, Tommy Townsend, right in front of our old punter, kind of like flaunting your hot new girlfriend in front of your bedraggled ex-wife. Townsend has a cannon for a right leg, AND he apparently loves to talk trash!Hey, Texans, can we get a "Catch the ball, bitch!" T-shirt, please?For the second straight game, Kenyon Green and Juice Scruggs, who both appear to be on track to start this season at left guard and center, respectively, played some snaps with the second string offense. It makes sense, as Green missed a full season of football in 2023 and Scruggs is getting acclimated to playing center again. Overall, the two have held up well, but Scruggs had some suspect snaps in Friday's game, including one where he got smoked for a sack by Pittsburgh DT Montravius Adams.The sand continues to run through the hourglass on Metchie's Texans career. What had appeared to be a very promising offseason during workouts and several of the training camp practice drills, has turned into a career squarely on the bubble due to two lackluster preseason games and a spate of drops in practice drills, of late. Metchie is an incredible story, as a former second round pick who had to overcome cancer to get back on the field. However, the fact of the matter is that literally every wide receiver in camp, other than undrafted Jadon Janke, has made more plays than Metchie.Texan fans, be prepared. This Stefon Diggs journey is going to be one that tests your patience, and I'm not even talking about Diggs himself. He's been a delight thus far as a player for this team! I'm talking about people who root for the teams he once played for, where, for whatever reason, things went sour. I'm not here to say Diggs is perfect, and it may very well go sour here, but for now, things are awesome. I say all this to say, do NOT let internet trolls like the one below misconstrue Diggs' animated personality for anger, and thus try to steal your joy:Internet trolls and miserable people are the worst. DO NOT LET THEM DO IT TO YOU, TEXAN FANS!This one hurts, because there is nobody I am rooting for harder in Texans training camp than Pierce, whose second year in the league was a disaster as he tried to acclimate himself to Bobby Slowik's offense. Pierce said as much in a few interviews he did late in the season, including one with me on the Texans' postgame show after the loss to the Browns in Week 16. We'd heard all offseason about how Pierce was working to become the back he was in 2022, where he was in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year at various points. I am 100 percent certain Pierce was and is working hard to contribute this year. The first audition, though, on Friday night, was lackluster, with just four yards on four carries. It's a small sample, and no doubt the subpar blocking played a role, but it's the only sample we have, thus far, in the preseason against a real opponent. Pierce will get a few more opportunities, and probably the benefit of the doubt, but Friday was not a real step in the right direction.