NFL Week 2: Bears vs Texans — Four Things To Watch For

Week 13 of the 2019 season — that's the last time the Texans have played a marquee home game in prime time. No, I'm not counting the mandatory Thursday night games from the 2021 and 2022 season, in which the Texans were summarily blown out by the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. I'm talking about the prime time games that matter — Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.On that fateful night back in 2019, the Texans were victorious, 28-22 over the New England Patriots, in a game where they were led by quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. I wonder what ever happened to this guys!Since then, the Houston Texans and their loyal fan base have beyond and back. We've seen our football mortality, endured countless drubbings, and lived to tell about it. Now, the Texans are the envy of every fan base in the NFL, outside of Kansas City, with a great, young head coach, a franchise quarterback who turns 23 next month, and a roster that is brimming with talent, old and new.This will all be on display on Sunday night, as the Texans go against a franchise that is making similar moves, about a year behind the Texans in their growth curve, the Chicago Bears and rookie phenom Caleb Williams, who wasn't very phenom like in his NFL debut, a 24-17 victory where the Bears' offense generated zero touchdowns.The Texans are a touchdown favorite, and they are asking fans to show up early, and get decked out in all white. With the table all set, here are a few things to watch for:C.J. Stroud was very clear in his Wednesday media availability this week that the Texans left some points on the field up in Indianapolis. The phrase he used continually was that the Texans repeatedly "shot themselves in the foot." Much of that had to do with some janky protection of Stroud, particularly in the first half, when he was sacked three times. On Sunday, if the Texans give Stroud time, it's going to be awfully tough for the Bears secondary to hold up, even though they boast one of the more talented groups in the league at corner (Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson.) The matchup to watch will be Bears edge rusher Montez Sweat against Texans right tackle Tytus Howard. Howard struggled, at times, against the Colts last week in his return to right tackle after a season at left guard.Welcome to the Texans, Joe Mixon! The newly acquired running back had a career game in his Texans debut, 30 carries for 159 yards with a touchdown, and won AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 1. In his own version of a perfect world, that's how I imagine the box score looking for Texans OC Bobby Slowik, with the lead back going for 150-plus yards and Stroud only needing 230 yards or so through the air. Chicago's run defense was a little ragged in Week 1, allowing Titans RB Tony Pollard 5.1 yards per carry. The Texans offensive line showing consistency in the run game is a huge focal point for me on Sunday.Normally, this is an area that Texan fans don't need to think about too much. Special teams coordinator Frank Ross runs one of the best crews in the league, year in and year out. Even when the Texans as a whole were hot garbage, in 2021 and 2022, the special teams play was still very, very good. In Week 1, however, the Texans allowed a blocked punt by the Colts, which was turned into six points on the next play. Meanwhile, the Bears blocked a punt of their own and returned it for a touchdown against the Titans. Special teams gaffes by the Texans are almost mandatory to a game script that results in a Bears win. This blocked punt trend by the Texans punt unit needs to be a one and done.Williams numbers in his NFL debut were abysmal — 14 of 29 completions for just 93 yards, and again, NO touchdowns offensively for the Bear. They scored on the aforementioned blocked punt and on a pick six thrown by Titans QB Will Levis. Williams looked confounded all afternoon. It was very evident that he was a complete neophyte running an NFL offense, and that a lot of the improvisational elements to his game that worked in college and, frankly, in the NFL preseason, were not going to work against real men. Keep an eye on the interior of the Bears' offensive line, which was manhandled by the Titans' interior defensive line. Sunday night could be a big night for the Texans' front four.