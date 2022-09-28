Houston Texans Plummet To Bottom of NFL Power Rankings

By Week 3 last year, Davis Mills was making his first NFL start, and that would touch off a stretch of futility that would see the Texans get into November before they won again. While they haven't won a game yet, the Texans total points margin is only -10. ON the scoreboard, they've been a competitive football, which makes it a little ironic that the various power rankings have, for the most part, sunk the Texans down to the bottom of the NFL.
Each week on my radio show, we turn a composite of five of the most reputable NFL Power Rankings — ESPN.com, CBSSports.com, NFL.com, SI.com, and The Athletic. We add the rankings together, blend them, and average them into one summarized power ranking. The Texans have spent this season floating around the bottom five, but never the VERY bottom — until this week:
Among the comments about the Texans from the various outlets generating these rankings, the most glowing comment probably came from SI.com, who was the only outlet to rate them anything BUT 32nd overall:
Dameon Peirce gets a season-high 20 touches and moves the ball more effectively than the rapidly-cooling Davis Mills. Silver linings?Okay then.
By the way, probably the next most disturbing thing to Texan fans, behind their own team's dismal ranking, is the Jacksonville Jaguars' meteoric rise up the board. Heading into Week 1, the Jags were 27th overall, and 29th after losing in Week 1. However, after their shutout of the Colts in Week 2, they moved up to 24th, and after their blowout of the Chargers, the Jags are now 10th overall.
Why is this a problem? Well, the Texans have won a total of eight games since the start of the 2020 season. Half of them have come against Jacksonville. Those days appear to be over.
