Houston Texans Win Over Bengals Showcased Nick Caserio's Amazing Free Agency Class

RB DEVIN SINGLETARY (1 year, $2.75 million)

Singletary had 30 carries for a season high (by any running back on the Texans) 150 yards, and a touchdown run. Singletary's performance may be flipping the script on who gets the majority of the carries at tailback, when Dameon Pierce comes back.

Perhaps the most striking thing to me about the Texans' season altering 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals was that the Texans didn't need a ton of luck to defeat what was perceived as a superior opponent. The game, in fact, was way closer than it should have been. The Texans made numerous mistakes in that game, losing the turnover battle most notably, that spoon fed the Bengals a chance to remain close.On the scoreboard, the Texans won a close, last second squeaker. In the box score (outgained the Bengals by 164 total yards) and with the eye test, the Texans were clearly the better football team, play to play, down for down.The most impressive part of this whole thing is that this is not a star-laden team. Clearly, C.J. Stroud is already a star. After that, though, it's a ton of ascending young players and non-household name veterans, some lunch pail workers. Many of the veterans are here on short term deals, and on Sunday, their contributions were on full display.The following is the list of all the Sunday contributors, who signed here on one year deals this past spring. This is remarkable work by GM Nick Caserio and the personnel staff (players contract terms in parentheses):Brown has been a revelation the last two weeks, with 13 catches for 325 yards. On Sunday, it seemed like every time Stroud improvised, it was Brown he found downfield. Also, Brown's catch and run on the final play from scrimmage set up the game winning field goal.Schultz is getting more and more comfortable int he offense, and in addition to his four catches on Sunday, he had a great block on Singletary's touchdown.Rankins looked like Aaron Donald on Sunday, with three sacks and constant causing of chaos in the Bengals' pocket. Rankins and Maliek Collins (2 sacks against Carolina a couple weeks ago) are hitting their stride at just the right time.Perryman didn't have one of his better games Sunday, but he did chip in a couple tackles for loss, and always brings a physicality to the linebacker position.The cornerback position was banged up on Sunday, with Steven Nelson playing with back and neck injuries, and Derek Stingley returning from a hamstring injury. Griffin was a solid veteran, coming up with a massive interception in the fourth quarter.Those six guys are all here for a total of $27.35 million, or as I like to say it, about ten games of Deshaun Watson. Great work by Nick Caserio.