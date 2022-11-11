NFL Week 10: Texans-Giants — Four Things To Watch For

After a quasi-bye week after the Thursday night Battle Red game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Houston Texans come into Sunday afternoon's game against the New York Giants well rested. Unfortunately, the Giants themselves are coming off of their ACTUAL full bye week, so even that small advantage, for a Texans team that needs every edge it can find, is mitigated.The Giants are an interesting opponent. Like the Texans, they are operating with a first year head coach at the helm, coming off a season where they were one of the worst five teams in football in 2021, and trying to figure out what they have in their young quarterback.Unlike the Texans, the Giants are actually winning football games. Their first year head coach is a creative former offensive coordinator, they are 6-2 on the season and looking like a strong playoff possibility, and their young quarterback has done just enough to help the Giants win some close games.The Giants are far from a great team. To wit, they're rated 19th overall in DVOA efficiency, and 2-6 Detroit is 22nd. The Giants are closer to mediocrity than Giants fans may want to admit, hence, the seemingly slim 6.5 point spread on this game. But they are winning games, and for that, deserve praise. Here are the things to watch for in this weekend's game:If we are looking for areas the Texans can exploit, know that the Giants' defensive captain and signal caller, Xavier McKinney, a third year safety, is out for several weeks after injuring his hand in an ATV mishap in Cabo during the bye week. (Hey, maybe the Giants being on a bye week DID benefit the Texans!) Safety Julian Love will take over the defensive play calling, and perhaps the Texans and Davis Mills can better take advantage of a Giants defense that doesn't do anything particularly well, as they are 23rd in pass defense and 24th in rush defense. It appears that Brandin Cooks will be back in the lineup for the Texans after missing a week to sulk about not being traded at the trade deadline.If there is one player on the Giants' defense who can wreck the game for the Texans, it's fourth year defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who has always been a solid run defender, but has added pass rushing to his repertoire this season (four sacks, 90.5 PFF pass rush grade). Much the same way he's had his hands full the last couple weeks with Jeffrey Simmons (Titans) and Fletcher Cox (Eagles), rookie guard Kenyon Green is going to be tested by Lawrence. He, A.J. Cann, and Scott Quessenberry will need to hold up protecting Davis Mills and in the run game for the Texans to give themselves a chance to win this game.Barkley is the latest in a long line of stiff tests for the Texans' rushing defense, which is the worst in the league, and on track to be one of the worst in the history of the sport. They actually did some things better against the Eagles last Thursday, but this game on Sunday is the next in a brutal stretch to close out these season. Consider that Texans rookie Dameon Pierce is sixth in the league in rushing yards, and the other six running backs in the top seven all either recently played the Texans (1. Derrick Henry, 4. Josh Jacobs, 7. Miles Sanders), or play them in the coming weeks (1. Henry AGAIN, 2. Nick Chubb, 3. Barkley, 5. Travis Etienne). Barkley has finally made it though a season healthy, and is piling up the contract year to end all contract years. He's been incredible, and that's without much of a passing game to complement him.For his career, Mills has a passer rating below 70 in ten career starts on the road. His record is 2-8, and if the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't exist, his record would be 0-8. The long and the short of this is that Mills needs to show up and play well for 60 minutes against a team that is mediocre defensively and is missing their leader in the secondary. I can't sit through many more press conferences where Mills and Lovie Smith tell us "close [they] are to things clicking" or how '[they] just need to finish!" No duh.