NFL Preseason Week 2: Rams-Texans — Four Things To Watch For

After 17 practices and two preseason played up in the northern reaches of the Eastern time zone, the Houston Texans will finally have a chance to show off their new look — uniforms and roster — in front of their home fans at NRG Stadium this Saturday afternoon, as the New York Giants come to town for a preseason game that will likely feature starters for roughly a half of play.Indeed, Texan fans are going to get to see a lot of "new" on Saturday, some of it planned and some of it unplanned. The planned stuff is the fun part — new acquisitions like WR Stefon Diggs and DE Danielle Hunter should see the field for the first time, in brand new Texans uniforms, on a field with new logos and color schemes.The unplanned part are the gaping holes in the NRG Stadium roof, which will provide, at the very least, some random strips of sun across the stands and field. Get used to this for a little while, as owner Cal McNair has indicated the roof is unlikely to get fixed until at least a month into the season. As for things to watch for in the actual game itself, let's dig into that, shall we?At various times throughout training camp, the Texans' first team offense has been missing a couple of pieces. Finally, this past week, the Texans had their full starting offensive line intact, with newly acquired RB Joe Mixon back from a quad injury to run behind it. While it appears the team may continue to rest Mixon in this game, it should be a blast to watch the first team offensive line protecting C.J. Stroud, and see what several series of this offense looks like with Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs running routes. Diggs, in particular, has had an insane training camp, so far.So far, the new kickoff rules, which were designed to encourage more kickoff returns, mroe excitement, and fewer injuries, have been a gigantic popcorn fart. Teams haven't really figured out how to exploit things on the return end of things, and the blocking and tackling on the play are both incredibly awkward because of the strange distance parameters in how players line up. Texans special teams coordinator Frank Ross, one of the brightest minds in his job, is still trying to wrap his brain around these new rules:I don't know where all of this is going, but I am in the camp of people that think this new rule could be one season and done.Metchie has had a tough few weeks, as he battles to make the 53-man roster. His workouts in the spring and early on on camp seemed to indicate that this more explosive version of Metchie would be a lock to make the team. However, he went through a two week spell where he was nonexistent in the two preseason games and suffered a ton of drops in practice. This is a massive game for Metchie, who is battling at the deepest position on the team. Right now, if I had to guess, I would guess Caserio is working the phones seeing if he can get a draft pick back in a trade for Metchie.Like Metchie, Lassiter is a former second round pick, but the rookie cornerback is having the polar opposite camp that Metchie is. Lassiter has practically been been considered the starting corner opposite Derek Stingley since spring workouts. Because of an ankle injury, Lassiter couldn't play in the game against the Steelers, so this will be his first game action as an NFL player. I can tell you that, in camp, Lassiter has looked the part of a starting NFL cornerback. Now, it's time to do it against actual opposition. Here we go!