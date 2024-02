Houston Texans Considered Among Top Suitors for Several Free Agents

As was discussed in Monday's post previewing the 2024 NFL Draft Combine in Indianapolis this week, this should be an extremely active week on the free agency rumor and activity fronts. We have what amounts to a summit meeting with dozens of agents and every front office in the league, so when that happens, expect thing to be popping!One of the primary activities that goes unacknowledged by NFL employees, largely because it's illegal, is some form of tampering with soon to be free agents. Technically, teams cannot engage with free agents from other teams until March 11, but when you have this many agents and GM's in one place, back channels form.I point that out to let you know that we may very well get some rumors on whom the Houston Texans might be chasing in free agency in a couple weeks! That's fun stuff! So if you're looking for a guide as to which names might cross your radar, the odds board at Bet Online is a good place to start.As it turns out, the Texans are very much in the mix forrunning backs and wide receivers, not just Saquon Barkley and Mike Evans . Here's where the Texans stack up for some prominent names, with commentary from me for each one:Baltimore Ravens 5/1Philadelphia Eagles 6/1Chicago Bears 7/1Denver Broncos 7/1Buffalo Bills 9/1Cincinnati Bengals 10/1Houston Texans 12/1SP: The Texans are seventh on the board for Ekeler, who was banged up for big chunks of last season. In fact, Ekeler's most noteworthy task performed last year was his organizing the Zoom call where about a dozen running backs convened to essentially bitch about how little money they were making. I'll pass on Ekeler.Atlanta Falcons 2/1Kansas City Chiefs 5/1New York Jets 7/1Buffalo Bills 8/1Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1Carolina Panthers 14/1Houston Texans 16/1New York Giants 16/1SP: The Texans are tied for seventh on the board for Ridley, who returned from a gambling suspension in 2022 to cross the 1,000 yard receiving mark in 2023. Overall, Ridley's 2023 season was merely decent, not the game changing impact some anticipated, and certainly not the impact he showed in his breakout 2020 season in Atlanta. I'm guessing the Texans will look elsewhere for receiver help.Baltimore Ravens 2/1Dallas Cowboys 5/1Philadelphia Eagles 5/1Houston Texans 7/1Los Angeles Chargers 4/1Baltimore Ravens 5/1Houston Texans 6/1SP: Now these two, Henry and Jacobs, are very interesting possibilities for the Texans. Both played collegiately at Alabama, which we know is a borderline fetish for Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans. Jacobs would probably be the pricier of the two, given his age (26 years old), but Henry might be a better scheme fit, and his odometer has way mroe carries on it, so he probably ends up working on a cheaper, shorter deal. Nick Caserio likes cheap, short deals.Tennessee Titans 4/1Arizona Cardinals 6/1Kansas City Chiefs 6/1New York Jets 9/1Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9/1Buffalo Bills 10/1New Orleans Saints 10/1Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1Cleveland Browns 12/1Houston Texans 12/1SP: The most enticing thing about Pittman would be stealing him from a division rival. I think he's a fine player, but a cut below a guy like Evans on the impact scale. I'm guessing Pittman stays in Indy.Kansas City Chiefs 2/1New York Jets 3/1Chicago Bears 5/1Carolina Panthers 7/1Buffalo Bills 9/1Houston Texans 9/1Houston Texans 4/1Chicago Bears 5/1Los Angeles Chargers 6/1New England Patriots 6/1SP: Here are the latest odds on the two free agents I wrote about last week. The Texans plummeted down Evans' board, for some reason, but I think this is a more accurate reflection of his market. I do not see him becoming a Texan. The Texans remain the favorite for Barkley, which I don't agree with. Despite Barkley's social media efforts to get to Houston, I'll believe it when I see it.Okay, some bonus material, with three interesting trade candidates, or in the case of Alvin Kamara, a salary cap casualty from another team:Baltimore Ravens 3/1Dallas Cowboys 4/1Buffalo Bills 6/1Kansas City Chiefs 7/1Tennessee Titans 8/1Minnesota Vikings 12/1Houston Texans 14/1SP: I think there's a good chance that Kamara's best days — five Pro Bowls in his first five seasons — are long gone, but with a virtually empty running back room, all scenarios should be entertained by the Texans.New York Jets 4/5 (-125)Buffalo Bills 8/1Kansas City Chiefs 9/1Los Angeles Chargers 9/1Houston Texans 14/1Dallas Cowboys 3/1Green Bay Packers 4/1New Orleans Saints 6/1Kansas City Chiefs 7/1Los Angeles Chargers 9/1Carolina Panthers 10/1Detroit Lions 12/1Atlanta Falcons 14/1Houston Texans 14/1SP: I feel like there's almost no chance Adams gets traded, and with the Bills, I think it's more likely they smooth things over with the often surly Diggs than trading him away. The Bills are in a clear "win now" mode.