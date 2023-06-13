Houston Texans Announce J.J. Watt Ring of Honor Induction

9️⃣9️⃣ is coming home 🤘 pic.twitter.com/DHwWVkWUoi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) June 12, 2023

The Houston Texans announced today that J.J. Watt will officially be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor during the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1. The former three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year is the third member to be inducted into the Ring of Honor, joining Robert C. McNair and Andre Johnson.



Statement from Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair: “We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member. Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston’s heart and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can’t wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st.”

Since last Thursday, and throughout the weekend, Houston Texans fans have had a few days to stew on and speculate exactly what this cryptic tweet from the team's Twitter account means:The guesses ranged from something as front burner as the unveiling of the anticipated new uniforms, to things as mundane as the announcement of the themes and jersey colors for the nine home games this season. In the end, anybody who had their money on "something J.J. Watt related" was able to cash their ticket, as the social media train on Monday morning began with this short video:The implication was easy enough to decipher — J.J. Watt would be going into the team's Ring of Honor, and doing so, conveniently enough, on October 1, Week 4 of the upcoming season, when the Texans will be playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose best player is Watt;'s younger brother, T.J. The Texans made the announcement official with a press release informing the world of this momentous day:From there, the Texans tweeted out a video from Watt himself, thanking the fans of Houston and expressing his excitement on returning to the city he played in for a decade:Then came the flowers from all corners of the Houston universe, from Texans ownership to fellow Texan legends to Houston luminaries like Mayor Sylvester Turner:Without question, this Week 4 game will be the hottest ticket for a Texans fan since the playoff game against Buffalo in January 2020. Since then, there's been a season where attendance was impacted by COVID, and two seasons where attendance has been impacted by the Texans' poor on field product. As of Monday morning, the lowest price for this game on the Seatgeek secondary ticket market app was $147. The next lowest price for an individual Texans game was the Saints game in Week 6, at $62.Watt will meet with the Houston media via Zoom on Tuesday to talk about this honor and, presumably, plans for that weekend, but for now, Texan fans can bask in the afterglow of their prodigal son returning to Houston for a weekend to remember the good times.