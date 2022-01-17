Vegas Odds on Next Houston Texans Head Coach

The Houston Texans kind of suck at football right now, and have for the last two years, and now they are on their second search for a head coach in the last 13 months after last week's firing of David Culley after just one season. The replacement names began flying just moments after Culley's termination was reported, and to that end, the Texans have wasted no time interviewing top candidates:
So we are off and running with the Great Texans Coaching Search of 2022. For what it's worth, Flores brings an interesting set of storylines with him. He is represented by the same agency that reps Deshaun Watson, and it is widely believed that Flores was the driving reason Watson loved the Dolphins so much as a trade destination.
We completed an interview with Brian Flores for our head coaching position today.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022
Could Flores be a selling point to lure Watson back into the fold with the Texans? Do the Texans even want Watson back after his reputation has taken such an epic hit? Would they rather get a bevy of draft picks for the quarterback? I do think that, if Watson ends up joining forces with Flores, it would be in New York with the Giants, and if the Texans end up trading Watson, the Giants are an ideal trade partner, as they currently have the fifth and seventh overall picks in the 2022 draft as trade assets.
Here are the odds on who will wear the headset as the Texans' next head coach, courtesy of BetOnline.ag. The interesting thing here is that the first nine on the board all have some tangential tie to Texans GM Nick Caserio, who will be making the final decision on this hire:
BRIAN FLORES 11/4
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Former Miami Dolphins head coach
CASERIO TIE: Flores probably has the closes ties to Caserio of anyone on this list, aside from Josh McDaniels. Flores was with Caserio in New England, in various scouting and coaching capacities, from 2004 through 2019. Most prominently, Flores was the Pats' defensive coordinator his last few seasons in New England.
JEROD MAYO 15/4
CURRENT/LAST JOB: New England Patriots linebackers coach
CASERIO TIE: Mayo was drafted 10th overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Patriots, made two Pro Bowls as a linebacker over an eight year career, and is now viewed as one of the rising stars in the coaching industry.
LOVIE SMITH 7/1
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Houston Texans defensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: Smith has been the defensive coordinator for the Texans for the last year, and did a good job of getting the most out of a pretty ragtag unit, from a talent standpoint. The Texans actually finished 12th in turnover margin, one year after being one of the worst defenses in league history at causing turnovers.
BYRON LEFTWICH 15/2
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: Left with has spent the last two seasons coaching Tom Brady, so I’m sure Caserio can get all the intel he needs on Leftwich from his former Patriot coworker, Brady.
LESLIE FRAZIER 8/1
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Buffalo bills defensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: Frazier was the runner-up for the Texans' head coaching job a year ago, when it ultimately went too David Culley.
PEP HAMILTON 8/1
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Houston Texans quarterbacks coach
CASERIO TIE: Hamilton has been the quarterbacks coach for the Texans for the last twelve months, and has played a key role in developing rookie QB Davis Mills.
BRIAN DABOLL 17/2
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: Daboll was an assistant in New England for two stints, nine years total, while Caserio was with the Patriots
JOSH McDANIELS 9/1
CURRENT/LAST JOB: New England Patriots offensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: The ultimate "tight with Caserio" candidate, McDaniels was a college teammate of Caserio at John Carroll, and has been a longtime New England assistant and coordinator, with a stop in Denver as a head coach for two seasons in 2009 and 2010.
KEVIN O'CONNELL 9/1
CURRENT/LAST JOB: Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator
CASERIO TIE: O'Connell was drafted by the Patriots in the 3rd round in 2008, but has spent most of his coaching career with head coaches on different trees than the Belichick/Patriot tree. Still, Caserio has familiarity with O'Connell.
OTHERS OF NOTE:
Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers OC) 9/1
David Shaw (Stanford HC) 12/1
Eric BIeniemy (Kansas City Chiefs OC) 12/1
Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss HC) 18/1
