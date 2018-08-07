Houston Texans Training Camp 2018: Five Camp Crushes

Despite the fact that the Texans are nearly two weeks into training camp, you'd be surprised how limited the opportunities are for players who aren't locks to make the 53-man roster to make an impression on the coaching staff. Between the mandatory off days and the inclement weather limiting the use of pads last week, if you're a back of roster trying to flash for the coaching staff, well, good luck.

However, in the four practices I saw while in West Virginia last week, there were a few players with whom I have a newfound football love. A couple of them are probably locks to make the team, a couple are battling for a spot, and one is a coach. So without further ado, here are five "camp crushes" i came way with from my time at Texans training camp last week:

5. SEANTREL HENDERSON, OL

There is not doubt that, on a side of the football full of unproven commodities, the most unproven area of the offense is the tackle position. Left tackle Julien Davenport has two starts to his name, and right tackle Henderson has spent more game time suspended over the last year than he's spent actually playing. If Henderson were to make it truly all the way back from Crohn's disease nearly ending his career, it would be remarkable. The former No. 1 high school player in the country is a mountain of man who has given J.J. Watt a solid sparring partner in drills so far. I am more optimistic about the right tackle spot now than I was before the start of camp.