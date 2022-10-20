Houston Texans Pro Football Focus Scores: Do These Pass the Smell Test?

I am a very statistically oriented person, with probably a touch of Attention Deficit Disorder. I also happen to be a sports talk radio host (and freelance writer, as you can see), so add up all of those facets, and anything sports-related that can be translated into NUMBERS is a huge win for me in formulating opinions.
Sadly, through the years, with a sport like football, about half the players on the field haven't had substantive enough stats to aid in my opinion-shaping. It's been rough. However, in recent years, we've been in the midst of a data boom, with advanced analytics and (my personal favorite) SUBJECTIVE evaluation scores littering the NFL landscape.
It's a new day, YES IT IS!
At the forefront of the statistical boom has been Pro Football Focus, with its subjective player scores, based on film study from hired game evaluators. They're on a 0 to 100 scale, they're color coded, they summarize the rankings by position, they're delightful! The only mitigating factor is that sometimes there are scores that raise eyebrows, like scores that make you wonder "Are they watching the same game I am?"
So let's look, six weeks in, at what PFF thinks of some of your Houston Texans. These are the scores I found to be the most intriguing, for one reason or another, with a sentence or two on each one:
QB DAVIS MILLS – 15th of 36 QB's
This is the one Texans score that feels the furthest off. Mills has been the steward of an offense that can't attack downfield, is among the worst on third downs and points scored, and is relying on a rookie RB for anything good that's happening.
WR BRANDIN COOKS – 71st of 110 WR's
Sadly, this score feels accurate. Cooks has had a disappointing season. It's hard to tell how much of his paltry output (47 YPG receiving) is his fault or Mills' fault, but if this is what Cooks is gonna be, his two year, $36 million extension through 2024 feels pricy.
RB DAMEON PIERCE – 13th of 62 RB's
Pierce has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL, and when you consider the fact that PFF factors in ALL aspects of playing football, including pass protection (where Pierce has improved and excelled), this ranking makes sense.
G KENYON GREEN – 57th of 75 G's
Green has struggled in pass protection, particularly against the Chargers in Week 4, but his run blocking has been one reason Pierce has had such a good season. Green feels more like a middle of the pack guard than he does a bottom quarter guy.
T LAREMY TUNSIL – 4th of 76 T's
The sad thing about the Laremy Tunsil trade, in which Bill O'Brien gave up two first round picks in 2019 for Tunsil, is that Tunsil has been largely a very good player for the Texans, and he's been great this season, but it's nearly impossible for him to ever live up to the bounty the team paid to get him.
T TYTUS HOWARD – 34th of 76 T's
Tunsil has this season and next season left on his contract with the Texans. This season has been a step in the right direction for the former first round pick, who finally gets to settle in at right tackle without being moved to guard, as he'd been in previous seasons.
CB DEREK STINGLEY, JR. – 89th of 108 CB's
This ranking feels way off. Stingley is a rookie and has had his struggles, but he's allowed just a 69.9 passer rating when targeted, and came up with a big interception in the win over Jacksonville.
CB DESMOND KING – 9th of 108 CB's
Meanwhile, the Texans' slot corner has been the best corner according to PFF. King has been great this season, but ninth among cornerbacks feels a little high. Happy for him, though.
S JALEN PITRE – 75th of 87 S's
Like Stingley, I don't get why PFF's rating system is punishing Pitre so badly. He had issues with missed tackles early in the season, but he's made plenty of impactful plays since then, including two picks versus the Bears.
LB KAMU GRUGIER-HILL – 80th of 80 LB's
This DEFINITELY matches the eye test. Grugier-Hill has been awful this season. He wasn't great last season, but at least had the occasional tackle for loss to make up for it.
