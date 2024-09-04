Houston Texans Place Six Players in ESPN's "NFL Rank" Top 100

The broad conversations on radio shows like mine and at various sports bars around the Houston are one thing, but I like substance, and for me, there's nothing better than .... drum roll, please .... actual, completely subjective power rankings from random so-called experts! Sure, we can chat about upgraded talent, but when you start sticking superlative numbers next to people's names, that gets me going, baby! It's why i love the NFL Network Top 100 so much every year.
Well, we have another list of the top 100 players in the NFL released late last week, and the Houston Texans are featured prominently at all levels of this list. It's the ESPN.com "NFL Rank" Top 100 players list, and like I do with every list, I am treating this (for now) like it's gospel, so let's go through the Texans portions, chapter and verse.
Before we do that, here is the background on the ranking process for this ESPN piece:
To create our list, we asked a panel of dozens of ESPN NFL experts to rate players based on performance expectations for the 2024 season compared with their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness rather than on past performance or positional value. From those ratings, we ranked the best players in the league.So the Niners lead with eight total players, but the Texans are not far behind with a half dozen of their own. Here are the six Texans to make the list, along with my prediction on whether they outplay (rise) or underplay (fall) their ranking this coming season:
For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers lead the pack with eight players. Twenty-seven teams appeared in the ranking, but the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers did not have a representative. Wide receivers again dominated, with 19 making the list. They were followed by quarterbacks (16), edge rushers (15) and cornerbacks (10) for position groups represented in the double digits. Eight second-year players have cracked our ranking after impressive rookie campaigns.
99. DEREK STINGLEY, JR., Cornerback
Stingley finally overcame his injury issues halfway through last season to become one of the top cornerbacks in football in November and December. He was ultimately rated a top 10 cornerback in the league by Pro Football Focus, and allowed an outstanding 54.0 passer rating when he was the nearest defender. If he is healthy, he skyrockets 50 or 60 spots this season.
STINGLEY RATING: SIGNFICANT RISER
85. STEFON DIGGS, Wide receiver
On the one hand, Diggs' numbers went down significantly in the second half of 2023, and he is part of much deeper receiving corps now, so it will be harder to stack numbers. On the other hand, Diggs was the best offensive player in camp for the Texans this preseason.
DIGGS RATING: SLIGHT FALLER
40. LAREMY TUNSIL, Left tackle
Like Stingley, injuries are probably the key concern with Tunsil, who all of a sudden is in his ninth season, and dealt with a knee issue all of last season. Tunsil also didn't practice much during training camp, as they handled him with kid gloves. That said, when he is healthy and available, there are few better tackles in football.
TUNSIL RATING: SLIGHT FALLER
39. DANIELLE HUNTER, Defensive end
Hunter came over from the Vikings in free agency, after a career year in 2023, where he notched 16.5 sacks. The scary thing for the Texans' opponents this season is that Hunter himself has said he fits even better in DeMeco Ryans' defense. I think Hunter could have a HUGE season.
HUNTER RATING: RISER
31. WILL ANDERSON, JR., Defensive end
This is the biggest disparity between this poll and the players' Top 100. Anderson didn't crack the players' Top 100, but here he is all the way up at 31st. So does the 2024 season end with Will Anderson considered a Top 30 player? That's a tough ask, even if Anderson has a Pro Bowl season again.
ANDERSON RATING: SLIGHT FALLER
15. C.J. STROUD, Quarterback
Stroud is third on the MVP odds board for the upcoming season. I was at every Texans practice here in Houston during camp, and saw nothing to make me think that Stroud won't continue to ascend to "best non-Mahomes QB" status. There's only so far up you can go from the 15th spot, but Stroud will make us learn what's possible.
STROUD RATING: RISER
