Sean Pendergast

Three Best Bets for 2024 Houston Texans Skill Player Totals

July 17, 2024 4:00AM

Tank Dell could be a great betting value this season.
Tank Dell could be a great betting value this season. Photo by Eric Sauseda
One thing that practically every NFL pundit, fan, and expert analysis can agree upon going into the 2024 NFL season — the Houston Texans should sport one of the most exciting offenses in the entire National Football League. it was already as such last season, but the acquisitions of RB Joe Mixon and WR Stefon Diggs represent major upgrades over last season's personnel.

So, if you're bullish on the Texans' offense, like I am, then there are certainly money making opportunities out there in the futures space. Courtesy of BetOnline, here are the season production totals for C.J. Stroud's four primary skill players this coming season, after which I will give my three favorite bets for the coming season:

Joe Mixon
Rushing Yards — 875½
Rushing TD's —  7½
Receptions — 40½
Receiving Yards — 300½

Nico Collins
Receptions — 79½
Receiving Yards — 1050½
Receiving TD's — 5½

Stefon Diggs
Receptions — 86½
Receiving Yards — 950½
Receiving TD's — 5½

Tank Dell
Receptions — 65½
Receiving Yards — 850½
Receiving TD's — 4½

Okay, here we go. Here are the three OVER/UNDER wagers in which I am most confident for the upcoming season.

Tank Dell OVER 4.5 TDs
Dell had seven touchdowns overall last season in just 11 games, including five touchdowns in his last four full games, before exiting the Denver game in Week 13 with a broken leg. I can't imagine that Dell, whose chemistry with C.J. Stroud was peaking when he sustained his leg injury, can't get to five touchdowns. This feels like you're betting purely on Tank's health.

Joe Mixon OVER 875.5 rushing yards
Last season's leading rusher for the Texans, Devin Singletary, finished with 898 yards rushing, and that was  in a season where he didn't become the starting running back until two months into the campaign. Mxon will be the Day 1 starter, presumably  behind a healthy offensive line, and oh yeah, he is a MUCH better player than Singletary.

Joe Mixon OVER 300.5 yards receiving
Go ahead and pile on with Mixon, and take this over on receiving yards, a stat where he's gone for 314, 441, and 376 yards over the last three season.

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.
Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
