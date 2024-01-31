Texans QB C.J. Stroud Named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

As a Houston Texans fan, I just can't relive the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft enough times, the night that flipped the trajectory of this franchise 180 degrees. In our way-back machine called YouTube, we harken back below to the Texans' draft party at Miller Outdoor Theater for the reaction of the back to back picks of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson:Things worked out even better than the most delusional Texans fans in that theater on that night could have hoped for. Stroud and Anderson are foundational pieces, to say the least. Last week, Anderson was named to his first Pro Bowl, and now, just yesterday, on Tuesday afternoon, we learned that he will be joined by Stroud in Orlando this weekend, as Stroud has been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.Stroud announced his presence with authority in 2023 by shattering numerous rookie passing records, while leading the Texans from last place in the AFC South in 2022 to a division title in 2023. Stroud started 15 games for the Texans, missing two with a concussion in December, and completed 319 of 499 pass attempts for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 100.8.Stroud's 100.8 passer rating was the third best for any rookie in NFL history. His 4,108 yards passing is third all time for a rookie quarterback. Stroud was, far and away, the best rookie quarterback in the sport, and won the Pro Football Writers of America Offensive Rookie of the Year award last week.Among his more impressive statistical feats, Stroud began his career with 192 passing attempts without an interception, a record for the start of an NFL career. He ended up throwing only five interceptions all season, and they all came in three games games in which the Texans ended up with a 3-0 record. Stroud also led the league in passing yards per game (273.9) and touchdown to interception ratio (4.60). Prior to Stroud, Tom Brady and Joe Montana were the only two quarterbacks to accomplish that.Stroud took home two AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors during the season. The first came following his record setting 470 yard, five touchdown performance, in a last second comeback over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second came in Week 18, following his playoff clinching (and ultimately, division clinching) win in Indianapolis over the Colts. Stroud also took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and AFC Player of the Month honors for the month of November.The Pro Bowl Games take place in Orlando, with the skills challenge on Thursday night, February 1, and the flag football game on Sunday, February 4.