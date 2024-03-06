Houston Texans Re-Sign TE Dalton Schultz to Three Year Deal

Sources: The #Texans have agreed to terms on a deal to keep TE Dalton Schultz in Houston. He gets a 3-year, $36M new contract with $23.5M fully guaranteed at signing. Schultz is a key weapon for CJ Stroud.



The deal was done by TE guru and agent @SteveCaric of @Wass_Football. pic.twitter.com/DmvAEi43jm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024

If the Houston Texans are going to re-sign some fo their own free agents, it would stand to reason that most, if not all, of the free agents that choose to return would do so this week, before they're able to hit the open market on March 11. The first of what could be a handful of 2023 Texans returning to the team on new deals came down on Tuesday afternoon, as tight end Dalton Schultz agreed to a three- year contract worth $36 million:A few thoughts on this signing:The franchise tag for Schultz would have been around $12 million, if the Texans had decided to use it as a place holder. As it turns out, Schultz gets $12 million as his average annual value. I'm fine with the length and value of the deal. If Schultz had walked, tight end would have become a glaring position of need. Given his importance in the passing game, and the chemistry Schultz has with C.J. Stroud, a deal that puts him just outside the top ten at the position feels about right.DeMeco Ryans has made it clear how thrilled he is that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and QB coach Jerrod Johnson are returning next season. That type of continuity is massive for Stroud, who doesn't have to learn any new verbiage or adapt how he communicates with his coaches. The same can be said for actual teammates. The more that return, the more potential for improvement to an elite level in 2024. Stroud clearly developed great chemistry with Schultz, and they should hit the ground running in 2024.After Schultz, the tight ends of note on the Texans' roster are Brevin Jordan and Teagan Quitoriano. Jordan is more of a hybrid H-back type, and really only started to develop consistency toward the end of last season, and he's entering his contract year. Quitoriano can't stay healthy. He is heading into his third season. The Texans needed to retain Schultz so tight end wasn't such a glaring need in free agency next week. One thing I would add to this — I would not let re-signing Schultz stop me from drafting a tight end either. Specifically, if Georgia phenom TE Brock Bowers falls to within shouting distance of the Texans in the first round next month, I'd look to trade up and add another elite weapon for Stroud.Even with all this well documented salary cap space the Texans have to utilize next week in free agency, I would still expect the Texans are going to continue dishing out plenty of short term, one year contracts, similar to the one Schultz signed a year ago. Schultz's signing on Tuesday sends a great message to players signing one year deals with the Texans this offseason. That message is "If you're looking to prove yourself on a one year contract, and eventually get taken care of with a multiyear deal, we are a team that isn't afraid to do that." That can be a powerful sales pitch to free agents.